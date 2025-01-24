CEDAR CITY, UTAH – Director of Golf Richard Church and Southern Utah University are excited to announce the hiring of Caylyn Ponich as the Head Coach of Southern Utah Women’s Golf.

Athletics Director Doug Knuth said “We are excited about Coach Ponich and the energy and enthusiasm she brings to the program. We look forward to all the good things she will do for the student-athletes and the community.”

Ponich joins the Thunderbirds from Utah Tech, where she was the assistant coach for the Trailblazers Women’s Golf team.

Director of Golf Richard Church said “Caylyn is going to be an excellent coach for us. She knows what she is doing and understands the Utah golf landscape very well. We are excited for her future here.”

Ponich is a 2024 graduate of Utah Valley University with a bachelor’s degree in Family Science. A Utah native, Caylyn grew up playing golf at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, where she developed a passion for the game and honed her skills in competitive golf from age six. Over the years, she competed in numerous tournaments with the Utah Junior Golf Association, Utah PGA events, and national tournaments across the U.S.

During her high school years at Davis High School, Caylyn was recruited to play for Utah Valley University, where she spent four years playing on the Women’s Golf Team. Over her collegiate career, she participated in 36 events. During her senior year, she was part of a winning team that took home the 2024 Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational trophy in St. George, Utah.

Head Coach Ponich said “I am very excited to start my journey as a head coach at Southern Utah University. My coaching philosophy is all about creating a team culture of commitment, work ethic, and continuous improvement. My goal is to guide each player to become a confident, well-rounded individual who plays with purpose and an understanding of their goals, on and off the course.

Outside of coaching, Caylyn and her fiancé, Brady McKinlay, who also played collegiate golf at Utah Valley University, plan to get married this summer. Brady, a native of Lacombe, Alberta, is currently pursuing his dream of becoming a professional golfer.

Caylyn’s family has a rich background in athletics—her father was a quarterback at Utah State, her mother was a cheerleader at West Virginia, and her brother, Cole Ponich, is currently on the Men’s Golf Team at Brigham Young University and was crowned the Utah State Amateur Champion in the summer of 2024 at Ogden Country Club.

