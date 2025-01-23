Both SUU basketball teams were in action on Thursday night, battling the defending men’s and women’s WAC champions Grand Canyon.

The men fell at home to the Lopes 74-59, while the women were defeated in Phoenix, 79-51.

Here are recaps of both games, beginning with the men’s basketball home game.

Men’s basketball

Southern Utah led for only a few moments in the first half, as GCU ultimately cruised to a 15-point win.

The T-birds stayed within single digits for around 13 minutes, but the Lopes proved too much for the home team. GCU led by 13 at the halftime break (40-27), pushing its lead to as many as 19 (63-44) before picking up its third straight win.

SUU struggled to find its shooting touch in the game, making just 37.3 percent of its shot attempts (22-59), including a mere 17.6 percent from three (3-17).

Jamir Simpson led the way offensively in defeat, notching a game-high 21 points. Hercy Miller was the only other Thunderbird in double figures, adding 10 points.

With the loss, the T-birds have now dropped back-to-back games, falling into a three-way tie for last place in the conference standings.

Coach Jeter postgame

Up next

The Thunderbirds (9-10, 1-4 WAC) host Cal Baptist on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The battle with the Lancers tips off at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Women’s basketball

The Lopes were too hot to handle for the T-birds on the road, winning their 16th game in a row and remaining atop the WAC standings.

Grand Canyon led for the entirety of the game, but SUU kept it close early. Entering the second quarter, the Lopes led by just five (25-20). However, an 11-0 run from GCU to finish the half pushed their advantage to 18 at the break, 46-28.

GCU made it a 20-point game with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter, before stretching its advantage to as many as 31 (79-48) while securing their 16th win in a row.

SUU was dominated in multiple facets in the loss, losing battle in turnovers (26-14), points in the paint (38-16), and fast break points (16-0).

The defeat sends Southern Utah to 0-10 away from home this season (0-7 away, 0-3 neutral), where they are losing games by an average of 20.1 points.

Up next

SUU (3-15, 1-4 WAC) travels to Riverside, CA to face Cal Baptist on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The game is slated to begin at 2 p.m. MT and can be watched on the ESPN+ platform.