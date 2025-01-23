Wilkey, a proud alumnus of SUU, earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish Education in 2018 and a Master of Public Administration in 2019. He subsequently graduated from Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School in April 2023. Prior to joining SUU, Wilkey served as an associate attorney at Antonelli Kantor Rivera PC in New Jersey, where he provided legal counsel to both public and private clients in various areas, including municipal, labor & employment, and education law.

In his new role, Wilkey will collaborate closely with the members of SUU’s Office of Legal Affairs to provide comprehensive legal support to the University community. He succeeds Meb Anderson, who recently accepted an appointment as a judge to the Fifth District Court.

“As fellow T-Birds, my wife and I are thrilled beyond words to return to Southern Utah and to reconnect with the SUU community,” said Wilkey.

The University warmly welcomes Kendall Wilkey and looks forward to his valuable contributions to SUU’s mission.