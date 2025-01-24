A 17-year-old girl recently lost her life in a hail of gunfire and now four men stand accused in her tragic death.

The suspects, all roommates, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in the fatal drive-by shooting of KayLee Dutton, whose pickup truck was chased down and riddled with bullets near Enoch. Investigators say the men acted on baseless suspicions, with no regard for who was in the vehicle.

Michael Edward Hess-Witucki, 23, and Ethan Andrew Galloway, 23, have been charged with first-degree felony murder, multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and additional charges of firearm possession as restricted persons and drug possession.

The two other roommates, Aldric S. Felipe, 21, and Matthew D. Sorber-Petrie, 22, face charges of obstruction of justice, firearm possession as restricted persons, and drug possession.

The charges stem from a series of events on the night of Jan. 17. According to investigators, Hess-Witucki and Galloway allegedly pursued Dutton’s vehicle after mistakenly believing she and her passenger were stalking them.

Galloway reportedly fired 12 rounds from a .223 caliber rifle into Dutton’s truck near the intersection of Midvalley Road and 4300 West. The gunfire caused Dutton to lose control of her vehicle, crash into a vinyl fence, and sustain fatal injuries.

An 18-year-old passenger in Dutton’s truck sustained a knee injury from shrapnel caused by the gunfire.

Felipe and Sorber-Petrie, though not present at the shooting scene, are accused of actions that helped to facilitate the crime. Sorber-Petrie allegedly provided the rifle used in the shooting, while Felipe reportedly failed to report the pursuit or shooting.

All four suspects are also accused of attempting to conceal evidence, including hiding spent shell casings after the incident.

In the affidavit filed in 5th District Court, police stated that Galloway admitted to firing the shots and wrote a letter of apology to Dutton’s family, explaining the reasoning behind his actions.

During the virtual court proceedings this past week, the defendants appeared solemn as 5th District Judge Meb Anderson reviewed the charges. Sorber-Petrie notably thanked the judge for correctly pronouncing his name. Hess-Witucki, represented by private counsel, and the other defendants, who have court-appointed attorneys, will remain in custody pending their next hearing.

According to Fox 13 News, Galloway is a former U.S. Marine who served from November 2020 to October 2022. He was involuntarily released from service due to conduct deemed “incongruent with the Marines’ expectations and standards.”

Military officials stated his removal was not a dishonorable discharge because it did not involve a punitive process such as a court-martial.

Prosecutors have noted that the charges against the suspects could be amended or expanded as the investigation continues, with additional evidence still under review.

The suspects are being held without bail at the Iron County Jail. A bail hearing is set for Feb. 4.