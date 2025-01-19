Four suspects have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Cedar City on January 17. The incident, described by authorities as an unprovoked act of violence, unfolded after authorities responded to reports of gunfire near Midvalley Road and 4300 West.

Deputies responding to the scene around 11 p.m. discovered the victim, 17-year-old KayLee Joan Dutton, in a red pickup truck that had veered off the road and crashed through a fence.

Later, it was learned that the truck had been pursued for several miles by a black Chevrolet Silverado before shots were fired. The teenager, suffering from gunshot wounds, was transported to Cedar City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle, whose identity has not been released, sustained injuries during the incident that were initially unclear. Sheriff Ken Carpenter later revealed during a Sunday press conference that shrapnel from the gunfire was found embedded in the passenger’s knee.

Investigation Leads to Arrests

Following the shooting, investigators focused their attention on a townhome complex off Lund Highway, where a vehicle matching the suspect’s description was located.

Deputies observed a man leaving the complex and approaching the truck, believed to be the registered owner. He was detained for questioning, along with two roommates who were at the scene. A fourth suspect was located later at his workplace.

During interviews, Michael E. Hess-Witucki, 23, allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, while Ethan A. Galloway, 23, confessed to being the shooter.

Two additional suspects, Aldric S. Felipe, 21, and Matthew D. Sorber-Petrie, 22, acknowledged providing material support.

Details of the Incident

Court documents filed in 5th District Court in support of the arrests state that Hess-Witucki and Galloway told police they believed the victim’s red pickup truck had been stalking them.

Acting on this misperception, the suspects pursued the vehicle after seeing it in their complex. Investigators, however, said the victim and her passenger had no prior connection to the suspects and were in the area for unrelated reasons. The affidavit further noted that there was no evidence to support the suspects’ claims.

The suspects’ vehicle caught up to the victim’s at approximately 10:40 p.m., and Galloway fired 12 rounds into the truck. The victim, struck multiple times, lost control of her vehicle, which came to rest 100 feet off the road.

Carpenter confirmed during the press conference that a .223-caliber firearm was used in the shooting. Shell casings recovered at the scene matched the ammunition found at the suspects’ residence. Additional firearms seized from the home included:

Two AR-15 platforms

A shotgun

A .308 rifle

A .22 revolver​​.

Witnesses and surveillance footage corroborated the events leading up to the shooting. Additionally, the investigation revealed efforts by the suspects to obstruct justice, including removing spent shell casings from their vehicle and hiding them in a container at the residence.

Charges Filed

The Iron County Attorney’s Office has charged the suspects as follows:

Michael E. Hess-Witucki : One count of murder (1st Degree Felony), 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury (1st Degree Felony), obstruction of justice (2nd Degree Felony), possession of a controlled substance (Class B Misdemeanor), and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (3rd Degree Felony).

Ethan A. Galloway : One count of murder (1st Degree Felony), 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury (1st Degree Felony), obstruction of justice (2nd Degree Felony), possession of a controlled substance (Class B Misdemeanor), and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (3rd Degree Felony).

Aldric S. Felipe : Obstruction of justice (2nd Degree Felony), restricted person firearm transaction (3rd Degree Felony), and possession of a controlled substance Schedule I/II analog (Class A Misdemeanor).

Matthew D. Sorber-Petrie : Obstruction of justice (2nd Degree Felony), restricted person firearm transaction (3rd Degree Felony), and possession of a controlled substance Schedule I/II analog (Class A Misdemeanor).

Community Support and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities credited the swift resolution of the case to a combination of community cooperation and diligent investigative work. Witnesses came forward with critical information, while surveillance footage from homes and businesses provided key evidence in identifying the suspects.

“The community played a vital role in helping us solve this case. Without their input, this resolution might have taken much longer,” Carpenter said during Sunday’s press conference.

He also commended the efforts of deputies and investigators, emphasizing the importance of their collaboration with the community.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500 or Cedar Dispatch’s non-emergency line at 435-586-9445.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the family of KayLee Joan Dutton with funeral expenses and other costs associated with her unexpected loss. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/4acdf1b1.