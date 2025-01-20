Brinlee Christensen caps off the vault rotation with a 9.850, and the Flippin' Birds finish the rotation with a team score of 49.100 pic.twitter.com/bJBKFrR8NC

Second rotation

Southern Utah moved to uneven bars for the second rotation, recording a 49.050 score. Christensen began with 9.850, which Isabella Neff followed with 9.800. Hampton notched a 9.050 before Goodman tallied a 9.825. Randolph then recorded a solid 9.800 before Maria Ferguson scored a 9.775 to cap the rotation.

Third rotation

SUU’s third rotation would be the beam, where a couple of mistakes saw them get a low score of 48.650. Elliot Bringhurst began the rotation with a strong 9.850 before Alyssa Fernandez scored 9.225. Randolph responded with a 9.825, which Cacciola followed with a rotation-high 9.900. The T-birds ended their time on the beam with scores of 9.125 (Christensen) and 9.850 (Rylee Miller), heading to the last rotation with a score of 146.800.

Final rotation

Heading to the floor to cap the meet, Hampton got things started with a career-high 9.900. Fernandez (9.825) and Christensen (9.875) then followed before Randolph tallied a 9.825 score. An event-high 9.925 from Cacciola and a strong 9.850 via Taylor Gull ended the round, securing a second-place finish with a 49.375 score in the rotation.

The T-birds secured a second-place finish in the meet, defeating BYU and Utah State while recording a new season-high score of 196.175.

Up next

Southern Utah will have some time off before the next meet when the T-birds travel to Provo on Friday, Jan. 31.

SUU will battle BYU for the third time this season, while conference foe UC Davis will also take part in the tri-meet.

The meet will begin at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Flippin’ Birds soar at Best of Utah meet2 min read

By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz

Battling Utah, Utah State, and BYU in the Best of Utah meet, the SUU gymnastics team secured a season-high 196.175 on Monday night to secure a second-place finish.

