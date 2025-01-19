Up next

The T-birds (3-14, 1-3 WAC) will travel to Phoenix next, taking on first-place Grand Canyon (17-2, 4-0) on Thursday, Jan. 23.

SUU will battle the Lopes at 6 p.m. MT and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

Men’s basketball

Playing Seattle U on the road, the SUU men’s basketball team dropped a 75-52 contest on Saturday night.

The T-birds led for only 16 seconds early in the game, before falling behind and never being able to recover.

In under nine minutes, the Redhawks had their first double-digit lead (24-14) before pushing it to 20 just three minutes later (34-14). Seattle U dominated the remainder of the half, taking a 25-point lead into the break, 47-22.

The game wouldn’t get much closer from there, as the T-birds trailed by 19 or more the remainder of the way. Seattle would close out the game with two buckets to secure a 23-point victory, 75-52.

Jamir Simpson led SUU in defeat, notching 15 points. Hercy Miller and Tavi Jackson each chipped in 13 points.

Southern Utah struggled overall in the loss, losing the turnover battle (18-6) and shooting just 35.7 percent from the field.

With the loss, the Thunderbirds fall to 9-9 on the season, 1-3 in WAC play.

Up next

Southern Utah (9-9, 1-3 WAC) will return home on Thursday, Jan. 23, to face the defending WAC champion, Grand Canyon (13-5, 3-1).

The T-birds and Lopes matchup will tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.