From Shauna Lund, Iron County School Board

We are shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden and tragic death of one of our former students. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends. This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone in our community as more is learned about Friday night’s events.

On Tuesday, when students return to school, additional school counselors and therapists will be available at Parowan High School and Canyon View High School. They will be available throughout the day to give support and comfort to students and staff struggling with this difficult news.

SafeUT is also a good available resource for crisis intervention for students, parents/guardians and educators. Anyone can access those resources through safeut.org or call 833-372-3388.