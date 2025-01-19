PROVO, Utah —Southern Utah secured another road victory on Friday, taking down BYU 194.750-193.375. The Thunderbirds took an early lead in the meet and held on to earn the win. The Flippin’ Birds will take on the Cougars two more times during the regular season, once at the Best of Utah meet on Monday, January 20, and again at the end of the month when the T-Birds return to Provo for a tri-meet on January 31.

Freshman Mia Hampton got the late add to the beam rotation and put together her first all-around meet of the season, earning the top score with 38.875. Sophomore Niya Randolphwas just .025 points behind her at 38.850. Sophomore Mackenzie Kelly took home the top spot in the vault with a 9.825, while Senior Ellie Cacciola grabbed first place on the floor with a 9.875.

Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“We had a solid meet tonight. It is always fun to compete in the Marriot Center, and the crowd really got behind them in the final two rotations. Our athletes did a good job of focusing on finishing their skills, and that helped us get out of here with a win.”

Meet Recap

Bars (49.050)

The Thunderbirds started out on the bars with Sophomore Brinlee Christensen leading off the rotation, scoring a 9.650. Senior Isabella Neff came next with a 9.725 before Freshman Mia Hampton amazed the judges, scoring 9.875. Junior Trista Goodman continued to be a force in the lineup with a routine that scored 9.850. Sophomore Niya Randolph scored a 9775, and Sophomore Maria Ferguson wrapped up the rotation with a 9.825 to bring the T-Birds total to 49.050.

Vault (48.775)

The Flippin’ Birds moved to the vault for the second rotation. Senior Ellie Cacciola was first with a solid vault that scored 9.750. Sophomore Mackenzie Kelly followed that up with a crowd-pleasing vault to score 9.825 before Hampton continued with a steady 9.700. Goodman was up next, soaring to a 9.750. Randolph added a 9.750 vault, and sophomore Brinlee Christensen anchored the rotation with a 9.525. Southern Utah was leading the Cougars by almost a point at the midway point of the meet.

Floor (48.600)

Transitioning to the floor for the third rotation, Hampton initiated the scoring with a 9.725. Christensen followed that up with a solid routine, earning a 9.600 before Cacciola popped off with a 9.875. Senior Taylor Gull scored a 9.725 with her electric routine, and then it was Randolph’s turn, tallying a 9.625. Sophomore Alyssa Fernandez was next, wrapping up the scoring for SUU with a 9.700. The Flippin’ Birds were nearly two points in front of BYU heading into the final rotation.

Beam (48.325)

Sophomore Elliot Bringhurst started the final rotation for Southern Utah by showing off some significant determination, scoring 9.600. Fernandez kicked it up a touch, scoring a 9.700, and Randolph would also match her, scoring 9.700. Cacciola started with a very solid routine but took a tumble, scoring a 9.375 before Hampton stepped in on a late substitution, earning a 9.575. The final routine for Southern Utah came from sophomore Rylee Miller, who scored a team-leading 9.750, giving the Flippin’ Birds a 194.750-193.375 victory.