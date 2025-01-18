By Jeff Parrott, The Salt Lake Tribune

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled nominee to helm the Department of Defense, has the backing of brand new Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis.

Long speculated as a potential GOP holdout, Curtis said Wednesday that he takes the U.S. Senate’s role seriously in vetting presidential nominees and that he’d “spent significant time reviewing President Trump’s nominees, including his Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth.”

“While there are actions from his past that give me pause,” the new senator said, “I carefully weighed these concerns against his qualifications, leadership style, and commitment to bolstering the world’s most respected military. I am confident Mr. Hegseth shares my vision of ensuring our armed services are prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the 21st century.”

Whether Hegseth will be confirmed by the narrowly divided Senate has been in question since Trump announced the nomination of the U.S. Army veteran and Fox News host to lead the Pentagon in November.

Hegseth has been accused of sexual assault, although he denies the allegations. Over the last two months, many GOP senators have indicated that allegation, along with other issues raised about Hegseth — including his reported alcohol use and mismanagement of funds at a nonprofit serving veterans, according to The New Yorker — will not stop them from voting to confirm him. Among them is the senior member of Utah’s federal delegation, Sen. Mike Lee.

