A Utah man with a history of criminal activity dating back nearly two decades was released on parole in December 2024 after serving time in the Utah State Prison.

Five days later, he was arrested for new misdemeanor charges in Iron County.

Despite the new charges, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole declined to revoke his parole.

Jeffrey Thomas Weber, 47, has a criminal record stretching back to 2006, including multiple felonies and time in the Utah State Prison. His most recent release on parole was short-lived.

Weber was arrested on December 9, 2024, after police responded to reports of a pedestrian walking in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic.

According to court records, Weber was observed jaywalking diagonally through an intersection, causing cars to stop. When police made contact with him, they noted signs of intoxication and erratic behavior.

The arresting officer reported that Weber “displayed paranoid behavior, repeatedly walked in circles, and fidgeted with his fingers.” When questioned, Weber admitted to using methamphetamine the previous night or earlier that morning. Officers determined that his behavior posed a danger to himself and others.

“Due to him walking out into traffic multiple times, even after being told not to, he posed a danger to himself and those around him driving on the road,” the affidavit stated. “Based on his physical symptoms and statements about recent meth use, he showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance to the degree of endangering others.”

A subsequent search of Weber’s home, conducted in conjunction with his parole officer, revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the room he occupies at his mother’s house. Officers located a straw with residue and a white crystalline substance on a dresser, which tested positive for methamphetamine using a field test.

As a result, Weber was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, and two infractions including intoxication and failing to yield as a pedestrian.

A History of Criminal Activity

Weber’s criminal record shows multiple convictions for drug-related offenses, robbery and assault. He has spent significant time in and out of prison, with his most recent release occurring on December 4, 2024.

The new charges and alleged parole violation would typically prompt an immediate return to prison while awaiting trial. However, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole opted not to reincarcerate Weber, a decision that has raised concerns among local officials and community members.

“If a parolee commits new crimes 5 days after being released, I think they should go immediately back to prison,” said Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson. “It’s a concern that they refused to take him. But we will do our job and prosecute him on the new offenses.”