From Lt. Dave Mitchell, Iron County Sheriff’s Office

Cedar City, Utah – On January 17, 2025, at approximately 10:42 PM, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire aimed at a vehicle and that the driver had sustained injuries. Law enforcement and Gold Cross Ambulance swiftly arrived at the intersection of Midvalley Road and 4300 West to offer immediate aid. Upon arrival, deputies began life-saving measures for the 17-year-old female driver while medical personnel prepared for her transport to Cedar City Hospital. Tragically, despite their efforts, the young driver succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

Investigators from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and crime scene experts were called to process the scene. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim’s vehicle was being pursued by an unknown assailant’s vehicle for several miles. During this pursuit, the assailant’s vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s and opened fire, striking the driver. The victim lost control of her vehicle, which then left the roadway, crashing through a vinyl fence before coming to rest approximately one hundred feet northwest of the intersection.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and seeking public assistance. Between 10:15 PM and 11:00 PM, we urge anyone who may have witnessed a small red pickup truck being closely followed by a dark-colored truck or SUV on Lund Highway between 1600 North and Midvalley Road or heading west on Midvalley Road towards the Three Peaks Campground area to come forward. Any information could be crucial to the ongoing investigation.

We also request public assistance from anyone living on Lund Highway or Midvalley Road (described above) or anyone with a business in these areas. If you have surveillance camera footage and are willing to share it with us to help identify the suspect vehicle involved in this incident, please call us at 435-867-7500 or Cedar Dispatch non-emergency number at 435-586-9445.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the young woman who lost her life during this tragic act of violence. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Cedar City Police, Enoch City Police, the Department of Public Safety, the Cedar City Fire Department, and the responding personnel of Gold Cross Ambulance for their assistance. If you have any information regarding this incident, please get in touch with us immediately at 435-586-9445.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is committed to Public Safety and Justice; again, we are asking for the public’s help.