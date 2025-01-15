Southern Utah Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“ Collin Gardner represents everything we want in a Thunderbird—hardworking, disciplined, and committed to success both on and off the field. His recognition is well-earned, and I’m equally proud of Gavin, George, Devin, Chase, and Gabe for continuing to raise the bar for our program. These young men are the standard of what it means to be student-athletes at SUU.”

The FCS-ADA Academic All-Star Team requires nominees to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.20, have outstanding athletic credentials, and serve as starters or key contributors for their respective teams. Gardner’s recognition further cements his status as a leader among student-athletes. Additionally, he was selected as one of 11 finalists for the FCS-ADA Postgraduate Scholarship, a testament to his exceptional academic achievements and potential for future success.

Gardner is also one of six Southern Utah Thunderbirds to earn 2024 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors, joining teammates Gavin Lipkin , George Ramirez , Devin Downing , Chase Merrell , and Gabe Nunez . This award highlights their combined academic and athletic accomplishments, showcasing their commitment to excelling in both arenas.

The CSC Academic All-District awardees now advance to the ballot for Academic All-America® honors, with winners to be announced on January 28, 2025. This recognition underscores Southern Utah University’s dedication to fostering well-rounded student-athletes who excel in every aspect of their collegiate experience.