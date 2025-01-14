By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The conference in its 9th year was held at the Heritage Center in Cedar City, Utah. The public was invited to join in 3 days of festivities.

Keynote speakers were: Wade Eliason, The American Farmer. Phil LaRocca, “The journey to find Common Ground through Organic Farming,” Nicole Masters, “Seeking Common Ground through Regeneration in the Age of Cynicism” Red Acre Center, “What’s Happening.”

Presentation of the Clinton Ray Miller Food & Agriculture Legacy Award, presented by Tyler Kern.

Keynote: Making It Happen in Utah, each year UFFC chooses one farm and one business or organization who are making it happen in Utah; not an easy task! They shared their story and insights. They shared what they do, why they do it, and what they have learned along the way. Those chosen this year were Madsacks Produce Madison Goodman and Central 9th Market Max Nelson & Noah Kuhns.

Workshops included: Cut Flower Farming, Soil to Soul Awakening, Tree Planting 101, Extra Virgin Oil, Certified Organic, Diversity Farming at Any Scale, Don’t Soil the Fun: Measuring Soil Health Made Easy, Biosprays & Beyond, Finding Common Ground: the Farmers’s Market, Seed Exchange, Putting the Power of Plants into Practice, Soil CPR, Finding Daily Rhythm, Finding Success with Pastured Poultry, Organic Farmer’s Perspective-Certified Organic, Soil the Re generational in Soil Health, Cultivating Elderberries, Stories from the Front Lines of Food Activism, Strengthening, Network and Support for Indigenous Growers, Growing and Designing with Dried Flowers, Planting Seeds of Wonder: Nature School Magic, Adaptation Agriculture, and Want to sell to the Big Boys?

Town Hall- questions were answered about finding out what our lawmakers and what legislation is doing to access, grow, and secure local food with State and Local policymakers. These policymakers are trying to find ways to make it easier for local producers to sell to their customers.

The Utah Farm & Food Conference is a gathering for people who care about local food systems, including farmers, ranchers, chefs, activists, and educators. The conference’s purpose is to: Discuss challenges and opportunities, Find solutions, Unite and engage in conversations, Learn and grow, and support healthy, robust local food systems.

Thank you to all those who attended the 9th annual Utah Farm & Food Conference and all the volunteers, and anyone who helped to make this gathering possible.

Thank you for sacrificing your time, resources, and commitments to gather on “Common Ground” to build community around our local food system.

“Cultivators of the earth are the most valuable citizens. They are the most vigorous, the most independent, the most virtuous”.

Where would we all be without the farmers who grow our food? “Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness”. Eat Well, live well. If you ate today, thank a farmer: A reminder that all food comes from somewhere and that all the hard work and effort they put into growing this produce for our local community really does matter. Farmers are essential to our existence, providing food for us every day. They work long hours, sometimes all night, to produce food for our tables. Buy local: Support your local farmers by purchasing produce and goods from farmer’s markets, and food stores that sell local produce.

Thank you to the following who provided scholarship funds, enabling more individuals to attend UFFC and helping expand and strengthen our community of Utah producers.

● Scott Phillips- In loving memory of Jyl Shuler

● Hermansen’s Mill

● Utah Farm to Fork