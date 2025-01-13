Utah’s 45-day legislative session starts January 21 and runs to March 7, 2025. This is the time when my colleagues and I work together to craft policies and establish budgets for programs and services that affect all Utahns.

As I consider bills and policy initiatives, I want to ensure your concerns and ideas are at the forefront of my decisions. To make it easy to share your thoughts, I’ve provided a link to a quick survey, which should only take less than 10 minutes to complete. Your input will help shape my work during this session. Please take the survey here.

During the session, I’ll also send weekly updates to keep you informed throughout the process. I’m grateful for the feedback and insights many of you have shared throughout the year—your engagement strengthens the policy-making process. Please don’t hesitate to reach out as we navigate the critical decisions ahead.

It is an honor to represent you.