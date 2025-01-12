Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“This was a great battle from start to finish. Rivalries like this put out some of the most competitive routines in the country. I am very proud of our athletes for pushing themselves and each other to compete at the highest level to help us earn a road win.”

Meet Recap

Bars (48.350)

The Thunderbirds started on the bars with Sophomore Brinlee Christensen leading off the rotation, scoring a 9.875. Senior Isabella Neff came next with a 9.850 before Freshman Mia Hampton took an unfortunate fall, scoring 8.975. Junior Trista Goodman continued to be a force in the lineup with a routine that scored 9.800. Sophomore Niya Randolph scored a 9.850, and Sophomore Maria Ferguson wrapped up the rotation with an 8.875 to bring the T-Birds total to 48.350.

Vault (48.950)

The Flippin’ Birds moved to the vault for the second rotation. Senior Ellie Cacciola was first with a solid vault that scored 9.850. Sophomore Mackenzie Kelly followed that up with a 9.775 score before Hampton bounced back with a 9.700. Goodman was up next, soaring to a 9.700 of her own. Randolph added a 9.825 vault and sophomore Brinlee Christensen anchored the rotation with a 9.800. Southern Utah was trailing Utah State by a quarter of a tenth at the midway point of the meet.

Floor (48.725)

Transitioning to the floor for the third rotation, Hampton initiated the scoring with an outstanding 9.800. Christensen followed that up with an impressive routine, earning a 9.700 before Cacciola popped off with a 9.775. Senior Taylor Gull scored a 9.750 with her electric routine, and then it was Randolph’s turn, tallying a 9.700. Sophomore Alyssa Fernandez was next, wrapping up the scoring for SUU with a 9.700. The Flippin’ Birds were 0.075 points behind the Aggies heading into the final rotation.

Beam (48.975)

Sophomore Elliot Bringhurst started the final rotation for Southern Utah with an incredible 9.925. Fernandez and Randolph came next, scoring 9.725 and 9.750, respectively. Cacciola posted an impressive 9.900 before Christensen had her first stumble of the season with an 8.950. The final routine for Southern Utah came from sophomore Rylee Miller , who scored a timely 9.675, giving the Flippin’ Birds a 195.00-194.075 victory.

Next up

The Flippin’ Birds continue a tough road stretch to start the season as they head to Provo for a matchup with the BYU Cougars on Friday, January 17, in the Marriot Center before heading to the Best of Utah meet on Monday, January 20, where they will take on the University of Utah, BYU, and Utah State.

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah gymnastics, follow @SUUGym on Twitter, @SUUGymastics on Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Gymnastics Facebook page.

Caption: Elliot Bringhurst Beam Routine