Utah firefighters, including members of the Cedar City Fire Department, are en route to California to assist in battling one of the most destructive wildfire outbreaks in recent history.

The deployment is part of a coordinated response under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows states to share resources during major emergencies.

California’s request for assistance came as fires continue to sweep through densely populated areas of Los Angeles and Hollywood, threatening homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. The situation prompted an urgent call for additional firefighting resources, with Utah quickly mobilizing its teams to help.

Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips confirmed that three of his department’s firefighters are part of the Utah contingent heading to California.

“They’re highly qualified, experienced in both wildland and structural firefighting, and eager to help,” Phillips said.

The Cedar City firefighters joined crews from across the state, contributing to a collective effort to meet California’s need for support. Unified Fire Authority spokesperson Kelly Bird said Utah’s response includes 15 engines and 64 firefighters, all mobilized less than 24 hours after receiving the EMAC request.

“California needed more resources fast,” Bird said. “They requested 200 engines, and states in the region, including Utah, stepped up. We were able to meet part of that need, with Utah contributing enough resources to fill 15 of those requests.”

The Utah teams, including three firefighters from Cedar City, left early Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after receiving the request.

Cedar City Firefighters Answer the Call

Phillips said his team is always ready to assist in large-scale emergencies.

“Our firefighters are highly qualified, with experience in both wildland and structural fires,” Phillips said. “They wanted to go, and they’re committed to helping other communities in their time of need.”

Phillips emphasized that deployments like this not only provide critical aid but also offer invaluable experience.

“This gives our team the chance to work on large incidents alongside major management teams,” Phillips said. “The skills they gain out there ultimately benefit the citizens we serve back home.”

Significant Sacrifices

Deployments are not without challenges. The three Cedar City firefighters, like others from Utah, had to coordinate with their families and employers to be away for an expected 16 days — 14 days on-site with travel time added.

“Even my full-time guys have other jobs,” Phillips said. “They have to make arrangements to get time off and ensure their responsibilities are covered here. It’s a big commitment, but they do it willingly.”

The Cedar City Fire Department has a strong history of stepping up to assist during national emergencies, with past deployments to Texas, Louisiana, Washington, and other states.

“It’s about helping where we’re needed,” Phillips said. “One day, we might need the same kind of assistance, and I hope others will come to our aid.”

Challenges in Los Angeles

The fires in Los Angeles have caused significant devastation, resulting in multiple fatalities, thousands of evacuations, and widespread destruction of homes and businesses.

High winds and dry conditions have fueled the blazes, with several smaller fires breaking out across the region, adding strain to already stretched resources.

Bird, who is traveling with the Utah crews, said safety remains a top priority.

“We take being firefighters seriously and know how to assess risks,” Bird said. “We’re here to help, but we also work to keep ourselves safe.”

The Utah crews will receive their specific assignments once they check in with California officials. While the deployment is expected to last two weeks, the duration may be extended depending on the situation.