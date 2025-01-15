Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“These two have truly earned these honors. Their clutch performances this weekend made a huge impact for the team. They both were crucial to our win on Friday and they constantly push the team to get better.”

Sophomore Niya Randolph demonstrated her all-around dominance, leading the Flippin’ Birds to a thrilling 195.000-194.150 victory. Randolph claimed the top spot in the all-around with an impressive score of 39.125, showcasing consistency and excellence across all four events. Highlights of her performance included a 9.850 on bars and a 9.825 on vault, along with steady contributions of 9.700 on floor and 9.750 on beam. Her versatility and ability to perform under pressure made her an integral part of Southern Utah’s success.