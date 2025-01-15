From Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics
CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) has recognized Southern Utah gymnasts Niya Randolph and Elliot Bringhurst for their outstanding performances in last week’s meet against Utah State. Randolph was named MPSF Gymnast of the Week, while Bringhurst earned the MPSF Specialist of the Week accolade.
Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said
“These two have truly earned these honors. Their clutch performances this weekend made a huge impact for the team. They both were crucial to our win on Friday and they constantly push the team to get better.”
Sophomore Niya Randolph demonstrated her all-around dominance, leading the Flippin’ Birds to a thrilling 195.000-194.150 victory. Randolph claimed the top spot in the all-around with an impressive score of 39.125, showcasing consistency and excellence across all four events. Highlights of her performance included a 9.850 on bars and a 9.825 on vault, along with steady contributions of 9.700 on floor and 9.750 on beam. Her versatility and ability to perform under pressure made her an integral part of Southern Utah’s success.
Sophomore Elliot Bringhurst was equally remarkable, earning the MPSF Specialist of the Week honor for her incredible performance on beam. Bringhurst delivered a flawless routine, scoring a career-best 9.925 to secure first place in the event. Her poised and precise execution captivated the judges and provided a crucial boost during the final rotation, helping the Thunderbirds clinch their narrow victory over the Aggies.