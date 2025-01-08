Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Curtis (R-UT) today reflected on some of his final legislative accomplishments in the 118th Congress as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Before transitioning to the Senate, Curtis secured into law several including the Colorado River Salinity Control Fix Act, the Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act, the Protect America’s Rock Climbing (PARC) Act, the Connect Our Parks Act, the Biking on Long-Distance Trails (BOLT) Act, the Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation (SOAR) Act, and the Recognizing the Importance of Critical Minerals in Healthcare Act.

“When I began my service in Congress, I could never have imagined how much we would accomplish,” Senator Curtis said. “Many come to Washington for the spotlight or to make noise, but my goal has always been to earn the trust of Utahns, address their most pressing issues, and deliver meaningful solutions. I’m proud of the success we had in the House—including these seven bills I championed which were recently signed into law by the President. There is still much more work to be done, and I look forward to continuing my service on behalf of the people of Utah in the United States Senate.”

Concluding House Bills Secured into Law:

At the end of Curtis’s House tenure, the President signed several Curtis-sponsored bills into law:

Colorado River Salinity Control Fix Act: Addresses excessive salinity in the Colorado River to protect water resources in Utah and the West.

Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act: Incorporates the Great Salt Lake into ongoing Colorado River conservation efforts.

Protect America’s Rock Climbing (PARC) Act: Preserves rock climbing access in wilderness areas while respecting conservation efforts.

Connect Our Parks Act: Improves broadband and cellular access in National Parks to enhance public safety.

Biking On Long-Distance Trails (BOLT) Act: Expands opportunities for outdoor recreation by identifying long-distance biking trails.

Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation (SOAR) Act: Streamlines the permitting process for outdoor outfitters, community groups, and educational organizations.

Recognizing the Importance of Critical Minerals in Healthcare Act: Ensures minerals critical to medical technologies are considered in federal policy decisions.

Curtis’ Legislative Impact:

During his time served in the House, Curtis successfully passed 27 bills into law, tackling issues ranging from public land management to human trafficking and small business regulation. His other legislative achievements include:

Emery County Public Lands Management Act : Provided the largest public land transfer in Utah’s history, designating approximately one million acres for recreation, conservation, development, and grazing.

TAIPEI Act: Strengthened U.S. support for Taiwan, countered China’s diplomatic aggression, and advocated for Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations.

Bonneville Shoreline Trail Advancement Act: Extended a trail network to connect much of Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking: Enhanced collaboration between federal agencies and private organizations to combat human trafficking.

Advanced Nuclear Reactor Prize Act: Incentivized the licensing and operation of innovative nuclear energy technologies to promote cleaner energy solutions.

Legacy of Leadership:

Throughout his time in the House, Curtis built a reputation as a consensus-building, results-oriented leader. He was ranked the 9th most effective Republican by the Center for Effective Lawmaking and founded the Conservative Climate Caucus to advance innovative energy solutions. His office was also recognized as the most accessible in Congress for its commitment to constituent accountability.