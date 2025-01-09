A former public official has agreed to a plea deal that could dismiss charges of fraud and misuse of public funds if she follows court-ordered terms over the next two years.

Stephanie Ann Ward-Furnival, the former director of the Iron County Children’s Justice Center (ICCJC), entered a plea in abeyance Wednesday by pleading guilty to two amended Class A misdemeanor charges: theft by deception and misuse of public money.

Ward-Furnival was initially charged on Jan. 23, 2024, with two third-degree felonies: theft by deception and misuse of public money.

Under the plea agreement, the charges were reduced to Class A misdemeanors and placed in abeyance for 24 months. If Ward-Furnival meets all court-ordered conditions, the charges may be dismissed after 18 months.

As part of the agreement, Ward-Furnival must:

Pay $2,730.20 in restitution to Iron County.

Complete 24 hours of community service and provide proof to the court.

Pay $150 in plea-in-abeyance fees for each count.

Abide by the court’s standard terms and conditions.

If Ward-Furnival fulfills these requirements, the charges will be dismissed, and she will avoid a conviction. Failing to comply with the agreement however, could result in sentencing on the misdemeanors, which may include jail time, fines, or other penalties.

The investigation into Ward-Furnival’s activities began with a review of mileage reimbursement records she submitted to the Iron County Auditor’s Office. Investigators found that between May 2020 and November 2021, she submitted fraudulent claims for 4,964 miles related to meetings she either attended virtually or did not attend at all, resulting in $2,730.20 in improper reimbursements​.

The discrepancies came to light when investigators cross-referenced Ward-Furnival’s reimbursement forms with meeting logs and sign-in sheets. Detective Mark Zakarian of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office led the inquiry, concluding that she knowingly requested reimbursement for travel that did not occur.

The investigation ultimately led to her termination from the county.

Budget Irregularities and Wider Implications

While Ward-Furnival’s fraudulent mileage claims led to her criminal charges, a state audit revealed additional financial issues occurred at the ICCJC during her tenure as director.

Findings from an audit conducted by the Utah Office for Victims of Crime (UVOC) were presented during a November 13, 2023, Iron County Commission meeting. The audit identified $358,895 in ineligible costs billed to the Victim of Crimes (VOCA) grants between July 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022. These included improper billing for services provided to individuals who were not victims of crime and therapy services conducted without valid contracts.

As a result of the audit, Iron County owed $358,895 to VOCA for these unallowable expenses.

Civil Lawsuit and Legal Fallout

Following her dismissal, Ward-Furnival pursued legal action against Iron County in February 2023. She alleged that her dismissal violated the Utah Protection of Public Employees Act, also known as the Whistleblower Act, which protects employees who report suspected violations of laws or regulations.

In her lawsuit, Ward-Furnival claimed that her termination was retaliation for raising concerns about alleged improprieties, including issues related to campaign materials distributed by an Iron County Commissioner.

Ward-Furnival sought reinstatement to her former position as director of the ICCJC, back pay for lost wages and benefits, and compensation for emotional distress and reputational harm.

She also requested additional damages, attorneys’ fees, and interest. The case was ultimately resolved through an out-of-court settlement, with the terms remaining confidential under a non-disclosure agreement.