Salt Lake City – Utah’s history is defined by resilience and ambition—a place where towering mountains and expansive deserts have fueled generations to dream fearlessly and achieve greatness. Today, the Senate Majority carries that torch, focused on powering Utah’s future with the innovation and foresight that have defined the state for decades.

“Powering Utah’s future goes beyond meeting today’s demands—it’s about building on the successes of the past while addressing the needs of tomorrow and envisioning bold possibilities for what lies ahead,” said Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “This is a future driven by purpose, anchored in values and fueled by the determination to keep Utah the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Energy independence and production are central to this vision for Utah’s future. As the state works to maintain its lowest-in-the-nation electricity rates, the Senate Majority is committed to positioning Utah as a global hub for energy innovation. The 2025 legislative session will build on previous strategies to enhance energy capabilities, with a focus on tripling current production, improving transmission infrastructure and ensuring around-the-clock power to meet the increasing demands of AI and a growing population.

With an industrious and forward-thinking mindset, the Senate Majority’s 2025 blueprint builds on past achievements while charting a strong path into Utah’s future. Priorities include:

Positioning Utah as the new energy frontier

Investing in students and supporting teachers

Ensuring a steady and sustainable supply of water

Making life more affordable through fiscally responsible tax cuts

Advancing technology and innovation for a brighter future

Boosting the economy, fostering business opportunities and creating jobs

Keeping the American Dream attainable with affordable housing

Building and maintaining resilient infrastructure and transportation

Protecting public lands for future generations

Empowering families, uplifting communities and preserving a high quality of life

“Each step we take paves the way for opportunity, creating a path where families, businesses and communities can thrive,” said Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore. “This progress is rooted in thoughtful investments, forward-thinking policies and a steadfast dedication to preserving Utah’s values while unlocking its future potential.”

Utah is proud to be the most affordable state in the nation, and preserving this distinction remains a top priority for the Senate Majority. This session, the focus will be on advancing policies that strengthen energy, transportation, education, water management and economic growth to keep costs low. By promoting a strong economy, dependable resources and forward-thinking solutions, we’re committed to ensuring that Utahns continue to enjoy a high quality of life.

For 17 consecutive years, Utah has ranked #1 in economic outlook, a testament to strategic policy making and a business-friendly environment. The state continues to shine as the second-best for education and has earned top marks as the best-managed state, the best state to live in and the best state in the nation.

Learn more about the Senate Majority’s priorities for the 2025 General Session here.