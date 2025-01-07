From Keith Paul, Regional Comm. Director

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 7, 2025) — A powerful winter storm that swept through the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states has forced the cancellation of over 250 American Red Cross blood drives in recent days, resulting in more than 5,000 uncollected blood donations. In response, the American Red Cross of Utah is urging local residents to step up and donate blood in the coming days to help ensure patients nationwide have access to lifesaving blood supplies.

“The severe winter weather comes during a time of year when holiday activities and travel have already impacted blood donations,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “We’re calling on Utahns — especially those with type O blood — to give now. Every donation is critical in helping the Red Cross provide lifesaving blood to those in urgent need, particularly when disasters strike.”

Adding to the urgency, a new winter storm is forming over Texas and is expected to hit multiple states including New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas and Missouri later this week. This could lead to further blood drive cancellations, exacerbating the existing shortfall.

How to Donate

Donating blood is simple and saves lives. To find a nearby blood donation center or schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, supporting over 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers. Locally, nearly 45 hospitals in Utah depend on Red Cross donations to meet patient needs. To maintain adequate supplies, the Red Cross must collect approximately 12,500 blood donations and 3,000 platelet donations daily.

Challenges Facing the Blood Supply

The start of the year is one of the most difficult periods for blood collection. Widespread blood drive cancellations caused by severe weather, combined with a spike in respiratory illnesses, are straining an already tight blood supply. COVID-19, the flu, and RSV have surged across the country, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting at least 3.1 million flu cases, 37,000 hospitalizations and 1,500 deaths so far this season.

Super Bowl Sweepstakes Ends Jan. 26

There’s still time to give blood and get entered into the American Red Cross Super Bowl LIX Sweepstakes. Those who donate blood or platelets between Jan. 1-26, 2025, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an unforgettable Super Bowl LIX package. The prize includes pre-game event access, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 7-10, 2025), and a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For detailed terms and eligibility, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.