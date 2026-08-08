Suzanne was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Lynn B. Green and Madge S. Green on August 15, 1943. She was raised in Cedar City and graduated from Cedar High School in the Class of 1961. She married Ralph Evans Watson of Parowan, Utah on September 14, 1963 in the St. George LDS Temple. They lived in Salt Lake City while Ralph attended the University of Utah. They later moved back to Cedar City to raise their family of five children: Greg Watson, Brad Watson, J.R. Watson, Tim Watson, and Lyndsey Watson Grimm.

She was the best wife and mother we could have ever hoped for. We look forward with faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ, to a joyful reunion.

Mom was active in her religious duties and served as Primary President three times in the Cedar City 1st Ward and once as Stake Primary President. She served in every Relief Society position at the ward and stake levels at least once. She served as Ward Young Women President, was active in the Scouting programs, served as PTA President at East Elementary, and volunteered at the concession stands at the baseball fields.

She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii. She worked as a temple worker in both the St. George LDS Temple and the Cedar City LDS Temple. She served a second mission at the Bishop’s Storehouse in Cedar City.

Her hobbies included being the biggest fan of her children at their sporting, dance, and cheerleading events. She was an expert quilter and won awards for her bottled peaches. She had an infectious, welcoming laugh and a quick wit with the funniest sense of humor. She will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lynn Green and Madge Green; and her siblings, Donald Green, Ellen Blackner, Jerry Green, and Sharon Nelson.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Watson; her children, Greg (Nichole) Watson, Brad (Meg) Watson, J.R. (Emile) Watson, Tim (Shauna) Watson, and Lyndsey (Matt) Grimm; 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lynette Waldren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 11:00 am at the Cedar City Rock Church (75 E Center St, Cedar City, Utah 84720). Viewings will be held Thursday, September 10, 2026, from 6:00 – 7:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, Utah 84720), and on Saturday prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 10:15 am at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will follow at the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.

Special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff of All Seasons Senior Living Center and the Mission Home Health and Hospice team. To the Pioneer Park Branch: your Christlike love and service have made such a difference to our family.