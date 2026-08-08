2026. She was born July 27, 2009, in Layton, Utah to Samuel Paul Holmes and Ashley Dawn Serrano. She grew up in Enoch, Utah, going to school at Canyon View High School where she touched the hearts of so many of her peers and teachers.

She was a bright, fiery, sweet, and silly girl. Everyone that knew her loved her. She knew exactly how to cheer anyone up with her big smile and contagious laugh. She always wanted to help others in any way that she could. She always had this way of lighting up the room when she came in. She enjoyed the outdoors where she could go fishing and camping with her family, and with her vivacious spirit she earned that fiery red hair without a doubt. She was an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend. She will be severely missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

She is survived by her parents, Samuel and Ashley; her grandparents, Paul, Kathy, Tony, and Carrie; and her siblings, Kayden, Kayson, Kamden, Jaxon, Kambri, and Remington.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 11:00 am at The Barn at Cedar Meadows (1419 West 3000 North, Cedar City, Utah 84721). Viewings will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT 84720) and on Thursday prior to the funeral from 10:00 – 10:45 am. Interment will be in the Enoch Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.

The family would like to express gratitude to those who have shown love and support during this trying time.

She will be forever remembered and deeply missed, her love and light living on in our hearts until we are with her again.