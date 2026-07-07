Steven Benson

Steven was born on November 21, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1968. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force. While serving in the Army, he was deployed to Vietnam in 1969. His military service reflected the courage, dedication, and willingness to serve others that would remain defining qualities throughout his life.

Steven married the love of his life, Nyra Taylor Benson, on November 23, 1971. Together, they built a life filled with love, family, adventure, and countless cherished memories. Steven and Nyra especially enjoyed traveling together and going on cruises, creating memories that they treasured throughout their many years of marriage.

Steven was a hardworking man who dedicated much of his life to serving his family and community. He worked for the Natural Gas Company for more than 20 years and served as a volunteer firefighter for Cedar City for 20 years. He also owned and operated his own business, Steve’s Service, and worked at the Air Tanker Base. No matter what role he held, Steven took pride in his work and found great purpose in helping and serving those around him.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Steven lived a life grounded in faith, service, and love for others. He will be remembered for his generosity, his dependable nature, and his willingness to step in whenever someone needed help.

Steven loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. Some of his happiest moments were spent surrounded by nature and sharing outdoor adventures with the people he loved. However, nothing brought him greater happiness than spending time with his family. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than life itself, and they were his greatest pride and joy.

Steven also held a special place in the hearts of the children in his neighborhood, who affectionately knew him as the “Otter Pop King.” He loved having them stop by to visit. This simple tradition reflected the warmth, kindness, and joy he brought to the lives of those around him. He had a way of making people feel welcome, cared for, and important.

Steven leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured only by the years he lived, but by the lives he touched. His life was defined by service—to his country, his community, his faith, and, most importantly, his family. His love will continue through the stories his family shares, the traditions they carry forward, and the many lessons he taught through the way he lived.

Steven is survived by his beloved wife, Nyra Taylor Benson; his children, Michael Terry Benson (Heather), Jennifer Bracken (Gary), Sonia Brunson (Russel), and Jared Vern Benson (Rodney); his six grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Marty Benson (Melva), Jerry Benson, Jeff Benson (Troylinn), and Jolene Sullivan.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Joseph Benson III (Arlene) and Delores Bates; his sister, Linda Thompson; and his brothers, James Benson and Jon Benson.

Although Steven’s passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in the lives of those who loved him, his family finds comfort in the remarkable life he lived. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, a loyal brother, a courageous veteran, and a friend to many.

Steven’s life was filled with love, faith, hard work, laughter, adventure, and service. Those who were fortunate enough to know him will carry his memory with them always. His family is deeply grateful for every moment, every lesson, every adventure, and every Otter Pop shared with their beloved Steven.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Cedar Health and Rehab and its dedicated staff for the kindness, compassion, and exceptional care they provided to Steven and family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar West Stake Center (725 S. 1100 W., Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 5, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

To view the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.