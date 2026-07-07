Rebecca Mae Bentley

The story of her life is one of love, service, resilience, and quiet devotion. She lived with compassion, worked with integrity, and found her greatest joy in caring for family and those around her.

After moving across the country as a child, she grew up in California where she met and married her high school sweetheart. Together they made their home in Utah and raised three children, whom she loved with all her heart. Her family remained the center of her life, and she cherished every opportunity to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She later joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she found faith, friendship, and a caring community. Although caring has always been a part of who she was, she earned her nursing degree later in life and devoted her career to caring for others with compassion, kindness, and integrity.

She was talented with crochet and sewing and enjoyed creating things with her hands. She loved country living, country music, and looking forward to rodeos, especially watching her son ride bulls. She took pride in working hard, planning ahead, and taking care of the people and responsibilities entrusted to her. She approached life with quiet strength, honesty, and compassion. She had a tender heart for those who were vulnerable or in need.

She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Her family was her greatest joy and, and she treasured every moment they spent together. She shared a particularly close bond with her youngest son, and his passing brought a profound sorrow that she carried with her. Her family and friends’ comfort in the hope that they are reunited in the loving presence of the savior.

She would have welcomed more time with those she loved, but her legacy of faith, compassion, integrity, and unconditional love will continue to guide those who knew her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for those former things have passed away.”—Revelation 21:4

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Jensen, of Cedar City, Richie (Carrie) Jeffries of Paragonah; grandchildren, Sophia Jensen, Willie Jensen, Damon (Shelby) Jeffries of Cedar City, Brent (Kelsee) Jeffries, Ryan Jeffries, and Braylie Barton-Jeffries of Paragonah; great-grandchildren, Ellie Jeffries of Cedar City, Paislee Jeffries, and Ryder Jeffries of Paragonah; siblings, Deborah (Ryan) Jacobs of Hurricane, David Sowers of Hunting Beach California; nieces and nephew, Sarah Sowers of Hunting Beach, California, and Amanda and Ryan (Amber) Jacobs of Hurricane, Utah.

She is preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Mildred Sowers; brother Calvin Sowers; and beloved son Philip Jeffries and his daughter Kaylie Barton-Jeffries.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 11:00 am at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, Utah). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Paragonah Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view the livestream of the services and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.