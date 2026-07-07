Cade Parke

Cade graduated from Canyon View High School in 1999. He loved sports and lettered in Basketball and Football. After graduating from high school, he accepted a call to serve a two-year mission in New York for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Following his mission, Cade visited his sister, Kristi, in Alaska, where he met Ashley, the love of his life. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. After years of dedicated study, Cade fulfilled his dream of becoming an infectious disease physician. He and Ashley moved to Oklahoma City with their daughter, Ryan Hazel, and sons Davin, and Cade, to begin practicing medicine at Mercy Hospital.

Cade will be remembered for his dry and sarcastic sense of humor, passion for caring for his patients, the love he had for his family and movie nights with his kids. Cade found immense joy in his family, his career, and sports, in which he excelled. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for the kindness he extended to everyone he met and his unwavering devotion to his family.

Cade is survived by his mother Jan Parke-Tawzer, wife Ashley, his daughter Ryan Hazel, and his sons Davin and Cade, his brothers Mike, David, and Blake. His sisters Rachel, Kristi, and Laura. Many cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father, Keith Arthur Parke.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1985 N. Main Street, Cedar City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main Street, Cedar City, UT, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. A luncheon will be held back at the church at 1:30 p.m.

To share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the GoFundMe page set up for the family using the QR code below.