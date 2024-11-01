Donald DeLoy Harris, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2026. He was born on October 31, 1948, and lived a life devoted to faith, family and service.

Donald graduated from Beaver High School before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he proudly served for eight years. During his military service, he married his sweetheart in the St. George Temple. Following his service in the Navy, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 27 years, where he was known for his outstanding dedication and work ethic. Together, he and his wife began building a family that became the center of his world. His dedication to his country was matched only by his devotion to his family.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Donald lived his beliefs through quiet service, kindness, and unwavering faith. He was especially passionate about mentoring young people and spent many years serving as a dedicated Scout leader with the Boy Scouts of America. He was also an Eagle Scout himself, a distinction he carried with pride throughout his life. He found great joy in helping young men develop character, confidence, and a love for the outdoors.

Those who knew Donald will remember his steady example, generous heart, and willingness to help others. His love for his family, his country, and his faith left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Donald is survived by his children: Jeffrey Harris and his wife, Tinna Harris, and their children, Gunner, Jacob, and Chrystal; Jenny Dawn Parker and her husband, Brian Parker, and their children, McCoy and Wyatt, and McCoy’s children, Brantler and Remi Jean; and Bryan Harris and his wife, Kendra Harris, and their children, Parker and Hunter. He is also survived by many other family members and friends who will cherish his memory.

Donald was welcomed into heaven by his eternal companion, Karla Jean Harris, the love of his life, along with many other beloved family members and friends who preceded him in death.

Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in knowing that his legacy of faith, service, love, and integrity will continue to live on through the lives he touched.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Milford Memorial Long-Term Care for the exceptional care, compassion, and kindness they provided to Donald throughout his time there. Your dedication and support brought comfort not only to Donald but also to his entire family.

The family would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to Southern Utah Mortuary for their compassionate guidance, professionalism, and assistance during this difficult time.

A viewing will be held Friday, August 7, 2026 from 9:00 – 11:00 am at Southern Utah Mortuary (195 N 200 W, Beaver, UT). A graveside funeral service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah (600 N 650 E, Beaver, UT). Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.mortuary.org.