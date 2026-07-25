The Middle

A Celebration of the Life of

Cary Clayton Frehner

October 11, 1975 – July 25, 2026

We announce the birth.

We announce the death.

Today, we celebrate the middle.

JOY

Cary’s earliest years were joyous.

I remember Grandma Corry trying to wrangle us in church. “Don’t rock the boat,” she’d whisper as we found new ways to make Cary giggle.

Three siblings plus a living baby doll often equaled regular squabbles over whose turn it was to hold him.

Our parents couldn’t resist showing him off. Dad even featured Cary in one of his real estate Christmas advertisements.

Looking back, that tiny baby with the irresistible smile grew into exactly the man you would expect—fearless, hilarious, endlessly curious, and impossible to forget.

SCHOOL YEARS

Cary majored in Extracurricular Activities and graduated with highest honors.

He feared nothing.

Nothing.

He flew down ski slopes, drove fast cars, and—my personal favorite—ate expired food!

Cary traveled the world with the same fearlessness that marked every stage of his life. He witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall firsthand. Somewhere in the excitement, he became completely lost in a city where he didn’t speak the language and couldn’t remember the name of his hotel. Against all odds, he found his way back to his father.

If Cary’s shoes had an odometer, it would have measured a lifetime of curiosity, conversations, adventures, and miles that mattered.

HEART, THEN SOUL

Cary’s greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. When Kaylee was born, he was completely undone in the best possible way—proud and endlessly fascinated by every little detail of her life. She became his world.

Later, the arrival of Jade only expanded that love. Cary delighted in being a father, and having both a son and a daughter became one of life’s greatest blessings.

Becoming Grandpa to Kaden and Zoey awakened the child in Cary. His love for them overflowed as he delighted in telling stories of building snowmen together and proudly boasting about Kaden’s competitive dirt bike races.

FAITH

No matter his circumstances, Cary believed.

Hard.

Strong.

Immovable in Christ.

Cary read the scriptures each day because they were the map for every moment. Every day began with prayer and scripture study. He would find a concern, take it to prayer, open the scriptures, and find an answer.

For most of us, it’s not that simple. For Cary, it was as plain as an easy mathematical equation.

ORDINANCES

As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cary loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. Within the last decade, he intently looked for listening ears, ready to learn of the plan of salvation. Over the course of just a few years, Cary was blessed to baptize more than ten people.

THE LAUGH THAT COULD ROCK A ROOM

Some people enter a room. Cary’s laugh arrived first. It filled every corner with joy and invited everyone else to laugh along.

His laughter wasn’t simply loud. It was generous. Cary collected stories the way other people collect souvenirs, and he delivered them with impeccable timing. Even a quick trip to the grocery store could become a comedy routine worthy of charging admission.

THE LEGACY

Cary Clayton Frehner is survived by his daughter, Kaylee Frehner; son, Jade Frehner; grandchildren, Kaden and Zoey Frehner; his sisters, Natalie Waters (John); Michele Bryant (Steve); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Ann Frehner; and his brother, Greg Frehner.

Cary leaves behind family and friends whose lives are richer because he walked beside them.

Today we mourn his death.

But it is the middle—

the laughter,

the adventures,

the faith,

the miles,

the father,

the grandpa,

the brother,

the friend…

that made Cary unforgettable.

Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel, 2091 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, Nevada.