From an early age, Shirley demonstrated remarkable strength and responsibility. As a young woman, she cared devotedly for her parents through their illnesses until their passing, experiences that shaped her lifelong commitment to service, resilience, and family. These early trials instilled in her a deep empathy for others facing hardship, a quality that defined both her personal life and professional journey.

Shirley built a distinguished career in financial services, rising from a secretary to CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Services. In this role, she guided countless individuals and families through financial difficulties, offering practical solutions and compassionate support to help them eliminate debt and regain stability. Colleagues and clients alike remembered her as a tireless advocate who combined sharp business acumen with genuine kindness.

Her personal life was marked by profound love and equally profound loss. She shared 43 beautiful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Robert Michael Anderson. Shirley was the proud mother of three sons. She cherished her surviving sons, Brian Richey and Casey Anderson, and found joy in their accomplishments and the special bonds they shared as a family.

Tragically, Shirley endured the unimaginable pain of losing her son, Brent Leon Richey, in the 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800. Her courage in the face of this heartbreaking loss inspired many. Even while grieving, she continued to pour love into her family and her work, demonstrating a quiet fortitude that became her hallmark. Later, she faced her own five-year battle with breast cancer with the same grace and humility, never seeking pity but instead focusing on the well-being of those around her. She met each challenge with dignity, finding strength in her family and the desire to make each day meaningful.

Those who knew Shirley will remember her generous spirit and her belief in the power of giving. She often embodied the words of Winston Churchill: “By what we get, we make a living. By what we give, we make a life.” This philosophy guided her every endeavor, from mentoring young professionals at work to nurturing her family at home. Her life was a testament to the idea that true legacy lies not in material accumulation but in the lives improved and the love shared.

Shirley’s warmth extended beyond her immediate family. She was a loyal friend, a patient listener, and someone who could brighten any room with her smile and thoughtful words. Her grandchildren and extended family brought her particular joy in her later years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert Anderson; her sons Brian Richey and Casey Anderson; She was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Wilma Stanphill, and her son Brent Leon Richey.

Shirley Anderson lived a life of purpose, rising above adversity through quiet determination and boundless generosity. Her example reminds us all that while we may make a living through our efforts, it is through what we give—our time, our compassion, and our love—that we truly craft a meaningful life. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her influence and the lessons she taught will continue to guide and inspire those she leaves behind for generations to come.