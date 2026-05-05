She married her sweetheart Franklin J. Slack on August 23, 1957. On May 25, 1965, they were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. They spent 58 ½ years together. Sandra followed Frank all over the world while he served in the United States Air Force. Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many positions.

Frank and Sandra were the parents to three children: Russell (Tammy) Slack, Lori Ann (Joe) Moen, and Rebecca (Russ) Woodmancy and the grandparents to 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, her husband Franklin, and grandson Brandon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parowan 5th Ward Chapel.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, (435) 986-9100.