Russell’s youth was shared between Sandy, Fillmore, and Beaver, Utah where Russell attended Beaver High School. At age 17, he defied odds by surviving a devastating car accident. Following a life-flight transport and 16 months of hospitalization in Salt Lake City, Russell returned to Beaver, resiliently navigating the long-term challenges of a traumatic brain injury. He found purpose and community working at the El Bambi Café for several years; his family extends gratitude to Don and Michelle – previous owners of the El Bambi Café – for their patient, loving mentorship. In the fall of 2022, Russell transitioned to the Chrysalis Program in Cedar City, Utah where he lived and participated until his passing.

Russ brought joy and chaos in equal measure, always hunting for a reaction – whether jump-scaring his mom, squaring up to anyone taller than him, dropping a smartass quip, or making a well-timed fart noise. He carried a relentless drive to make people laugh (or groan) and mastered the art of catching people off guard.

He loved his family fiercely and introduced them with pride to anyone he met. He held a profound bond with his big brother, Gary, who adoringly called him “Lenny.” Russ frequently reminisced about a beach trip they took where he saw the ocean for the first time, laughing about getting plastered by the waves because he couldn’t get away quickly enough.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents – Dinah Quarnberg Johnson & Gary Eugene Powell. He is survived by his brother Gary Merrill Powell (Staci), Nieces – Haley A. Richards, Elissa (Jason) Tran, Great Nephew and Niece – Zaiah Ray Turner and Everlee Jane Tran, and many cousins who gladly enjoyed his antics and will always remember his emphatic, “I love ya, cuz!”

A viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Southern Utah Mortuary (195 N 200 W, Beaver, Utah 84713). A graveside service and interment will follow at 2:00 pm at the Scipio Cemetery (200 South 200 E, Scipio, Utah 84656) under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.mortuary.org. The family asks in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to your local animal shelter on behalf of Russell Powell who had a deep love for cats.