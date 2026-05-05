Lloyd was born on May 3, 1933, in Parowan, Utah, to John and Clara Mortensen. The fifth of seven children, he grew up on the family property where he would later build his own home and live for more than 40 years. Though deeply rooted in Parowan, Lloyd always carried a quiet sense of adventure and a love for discovering what lay beyond the next hill.

From a young age, Lloyd was known for his strong work ethic and devotion to family. As a boy, he worked as a sheepherder in the hills above Parowan, learning independence and perseverance. After the eighth grade, he left school to work in the mines of Nevada to help support his family, reflecting the determination and selflessness that would guide his life.

Lloyd proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a smoke generator operator, providing protective cover for troops in the field. While stationed overseas, he embraced every chance to travel, exploring Germany, France, Spain, Holland, and beyond in his VW Bug. He returned home with countless stories and a lifelong appreciation for adventure.

Alongside his first wife, Betty, Lloyd owned and operated a rock shop in Beaver, crafting jewelry and artwork from stones they collected. For Lloyd, the real joy was in the search. He loved exploring mountain-roads and less-traveled paths, often taking his sons, John and Donald, on rock-hunting trips that became lasting family memories.

After Betty’s passing, Lloyd met Helena Francisco in 1972 and quickly swept her off her feet. Together they built a life centered on family, hard work, and shared adventures. Married nearly 54 years, they raised John and Donald and later welcomed two more sons, Charles and William.

Lloyd taught his sons the value of hard work, but also how to enjoy life along the way. Family trips to visit relatives often turned into adventures because Lloyd was never in too much of a hurry to stop and see something interesting.

Lloyd was a talented and versatile worker, skilled in many trades, including electrical work, mechanics, and construction. He eventually found his passion for operating heavy equipment, where his precision and pride were evident in every job he completed.

Lloyd never hesitated to help others. Whether fixing something, offering a seat under the carport, or sharing stories with neighbors and strangers alike, he made people feel welcome. He loved Chinese Checkers, dominoes, puzzles, Uno, and especially time spent laughing with family.

While Lloyd took pride in all his work, his heart truly belonged to his yard and garden. He kept his lawn meticulously manicured and his plants thriving. His favorite place to be was outside, sitting in the yard he cared for so deeply, enjoying the peace and beauty he created.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Mortensen; his first wife, Betty Hodges Mortensen; his sons, Michael and John; his brothers, Robert “Jack” and Alfred Mortensen; his sisters, Norine Johnson, Cleo Smith, Retta James, and Etta McBride; his sisters-in-law, Robyn Griffin, and Colleen Laughery; his brothers-in-law, Mick Hodges, and Gene Hodges; and his nephew, Shane Griffin.

He is survived by his wife, Helena; his sons Donald (Suzanne), Charles (Jené), and William (Ryan); daughter-in-law Lynn; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.