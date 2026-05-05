He left Parowan after graduating and went to Utah State University to play basketball. During that time, he was offered a job at the Iron Mines west of Cedar City where his father worked. He took that opportunity to earn a living. Jack was drafted into the Army and served as a communications specialist (radioman) on the front lines of the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. A humble man, he did not talk much about his war experiences.

When he got back to Utah, he started working at Northeast Furniture and began drive-sharing with Zelma Robb to Cedar each day. Zelma worked at JC Penny. It didn’t take long for Zelma to see that Jack was a real catch: tall, dark, handsome, smart AND kind. She hand-picked him for her daughter, Sandra Robb who fell in-love with Jack in short-order.

Jack and Sandra were married on May 27, 1955. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple in 1969.

While Jack worked in construction and carpet installation for many years in California and Utah, he and Sandra moved from Cedar City to Parowan when they bought the Parowan Café in 1976.

Jack is survived by Jillynn Stevens, Patricia (Kevin) Morgan, Sydnee (Dan) Johnson, Abby Jeanne (Kerwin) LeDuff and 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his sweetheart, Sandra Robb Stevens, his beloved son, Jack Robb Stevens, his darling granddaughter Toshia (Morgan) Stettler, and sweet great grandson McCrae Stettler.

Jack was truly the best at everything he did, but nothing compares with the love, support, and example he set for his family. And we all adore him. Forever and ever.

Jack’s services will be held on Friday for family only, at his request. His internment will be in the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To share online condolences, visit the website, www.mortuary.org.