He is survived by his wife, Kristin Troxclair Fuller; his son, Pace Fuller; his mother, Bonnie Fuller; his dad, Robert Fuller, Jr.; his brother, Jeff (Tammy) Fuller; his brother, Greg (Michelle) Fuller; his mother-in-law Mary Gaye (Kelly) Savant; his father-in law Leslie (Ruth) Troxclair; his brother-in-law, Landon (Erin) Troxclair; his sister-in-law, Lana Quinn; his sister-in-law Alicia Troxclair; his brother-in-law, Ian Savant; his eleven nieces and nephews, Christy (Ricky) Tejada, Faith Fuller, Hayden (Taylor) Fuller, Noah Fuller, Brycen Quinn, Rylie Quinn, Rome Quinn, Grace Troxclair, Eli Troxclair, Emma Troxclair, and Harlem Savant; and his five great-nephews and nieces, Maverick Tejada, Saylor Tejada, Jeremy Blackwell, T.J. Miles, & Hunter Miles.

Bryan grew up in sunny, southern California where he excelled in sports and fell in love with the outdoors. Bryan played soccer, basketball, and baseball as a young man, and even showed off his amazing athleticism in gymnastics from ages 5-10 years old. As Bryan became a teenager, he would go bass fishing a lot and enjoyed body boarding in the ocean. He graduated from Grossmont High School. He attended Grossmont Community College in El Cajon, California.

Bryan, at age 19, quickly learned that he enjoyed working seasonally in destination locations around the western part of the United States. He lived and worked in San Diego, California; Durango, Colorado; South Lake Tahoe, California; Zephyr Cove, Nevada; Lahaina, Hawaii; Honolulu, Hawaii; Cooper Landing, Alaska; and Springdale, Utah. He obviously loved to travel and has been on epic adventures in both Central America and the Caribbean.

Bryan worked at beautiful locations most of his life such as: Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge in Alaska, Zephyr Cove Resort and Marina in Nevada, Zephyr Cove Snowmobiling Tours in Nevada, Purgatory Resort in Colorado, Local Motion in Hawaii, Kirkwood Mountain Resort in California, Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort in California, Red Cliff Ascent Wilderness Therapy in Utah, Zion Outfitter in Utah, and Natural Grocers in Utah.

Bryan was an avid skier and snowboarder from age 5 to 50, and he would fish all day if he could, for trout, bass, salmon, halibut, etc. Bryan was also an incredibly dedicated husband and father. You could always find him on the soccer fields in Southern Utah coaching or cheering for his son, Pace, along with the entire boy’s soccer team wherever Pace was playing. Bryan loved sharing his enthusiasm and passion for the sport of soccer.

Bryan is known for his laid back, loving, and welcoming spirit. He always had a huge smile on his face and eagerly shared high-fives, fist-bumps, and hugs! He made everyone around him feel appreciated. He lived by the fundamental golden rule: “Treat others as you would like to be treated yourself.” Bryan spread a lot of joy and happiness throughout his life, wherever he went. He lived life to the fullest. Bryan Douglas Fuller will be dearly missed.