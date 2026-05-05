Geraldene Bettridge

Geraldene “Geri” Bettridge (81) was reunited with her eternal sweetheart on May 7, 2026, after enduring six years’ separation. She was born on January 17, 1945, in Van Nuys, California, and raised in Greenville, Utah, the second of five children. Geri was a member of the high school band, playing the clarinet; she sang in the chorus and was a member of Future Homemakers of America. She graduated from Beaver High School in 1963.

Immediately after high school, Geri ventured to the big city (Salt Lake) to work at Sweet Candy Company, where she enjoyed the treats of her labor. On a weekend trip home, Geri was introduced to Dale Bettridge by her cousin, Jeanette. After a few months of dating, Dale invited Geri to come down one weekend for a special surprise. Geri was expecting a ring. Instead, Dale presented her with a gold-plated .30-.30–by his estimation, a symbol of true love. Needless to say, a ring was forthcoming, and the two were married on August 5, 1966, in Beaver, Utah, and sealed in the St. George Temple a year later.

The young Bettridge family spent most of their time in and around Parowan. They especially enjoyed camping at Co-op Valley with the Mathesons. Geri loved singing and playing in a community ukulele group, chatting with the Empty Nesters, their lifelong friends, celebrating Christmas, and singing carols around Parowan.

Geri worked in the community she loved, first at Parowan Elementary School and then in the Iron County Treasurer’s Office. She spent the bulk of her career as a banker at the Bank of Iron County, Dixie State, and First Security, eventually retiring from Wells Fargo. She then worked at Parowan Drug Store, where she became their best customer! She was president of the Ramette Mothers’ Club, PTA president, and a lifetime member of the Parowan Booster Club.

No doubt, Geri’s kindness has also touched you. She served faithfully in nearly every calling in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She made dutch oven chicken and potatoes for every ward activity, thousands of cookies for Parowan’s birthday, and cakes for the neighborhood parties. She gardened, baked Twinkies, brewed root beer, decorated cakes, canned beets, sewed clothes, sold Avon, tended her flowers, hunted deer, cheered on the Rams, supported the Ramettes, and gathered wood. She encouraged fun family outings to the Gap, the Yankee, and the Bowery. She taught us all to show up, help out, and like it.

Always one to put her best face forward, Geri never left the house without lipstick. No matter the circumstance, she would answer the phone with her sweetest, “Hello.” A few weeks ago, while struggling through an infection that would result in an amputated toe, Geri maintained her pain level was a “2.” Despite obvious discomfort, she was not one to inconvenience anyone, even for some Tylenol. Geri’s tenacious cheerfulness stems from her true nature of acceptance and love for all. Just ask her grandchildren! Geri loves her family. Although she’s certainly rejoicing in her reunion with her sweetheart, we know she misses us, too.

Geri is survived by her four children, Adele (Kim) Lloyd, Brenda Esplin, Chad (Amy) Bettridge, and Dave (Aislinn) Bettridge; her siblings JoAnn (Orson) Blackner, Les (Bonnie) Williams, Connie (Ray) Fails, and Bruce (Gina) Williams; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, G. Dale Bettridge; her parents, Helen and Jack Williams; and her sons-in-law, Delayne Fausett and Tracy Esplin.

The family thanks the staff at Stonehenge of Cedar City for their loving care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 11:00 am at the Parowan West Ward Building (59 S. 100 W., Parowan, UT). Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and prior to the service on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Interment will be at the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.