Kathryn Jensen Hensley was born in McCall, Idaho on January 21, 1965, to Janice Rigby Jensen and Franklin R. Jensen. She passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 4, 2026 of cardiac arrest. She was 61 years old.

Known as Kathy, when the family moved to Cedar City, Utah, she attended South Elementary, Cedar Middle School and graduated from Cedar High School. Kathy moved to Salt Lake City after high school graduation and then to Logan, Utah, where she graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Business Administration. She and her brother Gene were together at Utah State for a year while he earned his MBA in 1985.

Kathy moved back to Salt Lake City and started her employment career with Alta Health Strategies and then Educators Mutual Insurance Company.

Kathy met Kurt Hensley in Ogden, Utah, and they married in Salt Lake City in November, 1993. They moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, and then Green River, Wyoming, where Kathy was employed by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. They started their family with the birth of son Kaden in 1995 and son Karson in 1999. Kurt’s daughters, Kaleigh and Kelsey, were often with the family.

After a number of years, Kathy applied and was accepted by the University of Wyoming Law School in Laramie and graduated with a Doctorate of Law degree. She was admitted to the Wyoming Bar Association on October 27, 2006. After law school, the family returned to Green River where she was employed by the Mathey Law Firm and then the Third Judicial District Court, Sweetwater County Wyoming.

Kathy and Kurt later divorced and she moved back to Salt Lake City with her sons.

While living in Sandy, Utah, Kathy became foster caregiver to her beloved cat, Addie. She was often helped over the last several years by friend Gary Meyer. She moved into her new South Jordan home in February, 2024.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Frank, her grandparents, her former mother-in-law Patricia Ayers and former father-in-law Mike Hensley. She is survived by her sons, Kaden and Karson, mother Janice, brother and sister-in-law Gene and Michele, step-daughters Kaleigh and Kelsey, step-grandchildren Maesyn and Onyx, former husband Kurt and nephews and cousins

Kathy requested there be no services. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held in Salt Lake City the end of May.