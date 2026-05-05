Dale Jean Wallace Obituary | Cedar City, Utah

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Miriam Ann Johnson Wallace; children Cyndie (Steve) Campbell, Aaron (Paula) Wallace, Collin (Denise) Wallace, Anjanette (Christopher) Guthrie, and Colette (Waylon) Rosquist; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one expected great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

DJ served in the Indiana Army National Guard and the United States Air Force, including service in Germany. He later earned degrees from Los Angeles Pierce College and Brigham Young University and pursued graduate studies at Arizona State University.

In 1979, DJ moved to Cedar City, where he spent 25 years with the Iron County School District, teaching and mentoring youth. He also coached athletics and taught at Southern Utah University and the state prison.

DJ and Miriam served four missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He will be remembered for his faith, humor, service and devotion to family.

Funeral Services will be held on May 15, 2026 at 11:00 am at the Carmel Canyon Ward on 2830 west Cody Drive. An evening viewing will be held from 6-8pm May 14th, 2026. 2830 W Cody Drive, Cedar City. Morning viewing will be held May 15th, 2026 at 9:30-10:30am just prior to services. Interment will be at the Southern Utah National Cemetery at 1:00 pm

In lieu of flowers please donate to Utah Foster Care in DJ’s name: https://utahfostercare.org/get-involved/donate/