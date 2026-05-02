Kenneth Daniel Black, 57, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on May 2, 2026, in the city he called home. Born on May 28, 1968, in Las Vegas, Ken spent his early years in Parowan, Utah, before returning to Las Vegas after college, where he would go on to build both a life and a legacy. A respected figure in the Las Vegas construction industry, Ken was a successful general contractor and business owner, working alongside his father, Ken Black Sr. Together, they also shared a passion for drag racing, co-founding KB Racing LLC.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Michele Black; his son, Kenny Black Jr. and daughter-in-law Katrina Black; his daughter, Brittni Black; his niece, Kori Newman and her husband Stefan Newman; and his nephew, DJ Patrias. He was a proud grandfather to Kendall Black, Kaia Black, Jett Black, Leo Newman, and Andre Newman. He is also survived by his mother, Judy Black. He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Black Sr., and his sister, Kristin Black.

Ken was a man of deep faith and devotion, with a strong love for God and his church. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures, including sports, reading, and going to the movies, but nothing meant more to him than time spent with his family. He had a unique way of connecting with those around him, whether it was recommending a great book, sharing a movie, or simply being present.

Known for his humor, generosity, loyalty, and unwavering work ethic, Ken was the kind of person who showed up every time. He was the steady foundation for his family, often described as the glue that held everyone together. Even during his own illness, he continued to put others first, checking in daily, offering advice, and providing comfort. His strength, optimism, and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

To his children and family, Ken was more than a provider, he was a constant source of support, guidance, and love. He was the kind of father who was always there in every sense of the word, and his presence will be deeply missed.

Graveside service will be held May 16th, 2026, at 3:30pm at the Parowan City Cemetery in Parowan, Utah. A visitation and memorial service will be held on May 15, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113. A formal service will begin at 5:00 PM. Flowers may be sent, or donations can be made in his honor to the Digestive Health Foundation, a cause meaningful to him and his family: https://nmgive.donordrive.com/events/1171/donate. To share online condolences, visit the website www.mortuary.org.

Ken’s legacy of love, strength, and unwavering support will live on through the family he cherished so deeply. He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered. For any questions regarding the service or messages of condolence, please contact the family at [email protected].