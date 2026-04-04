Natalie Hunt Fox, born September 26, 1959, passed away on April 28th, 2026, following a steadfast life navigating cancer.

Natalie was raised in Enterprise and graduated from Enterprise High School. She always knew she wanted to work with, be around, and help children, and went on to receive a technical certificate from SUU in preschool education. She later started and raised her family in Cedar City where they spent most of their life going on many adventures.

Natalie was a natural caretaker and peacemaker and never hesitated to do whatever she could to help those in need. She lived out her love for children and others through her work in preschool education, as well as through teaching, mothering, CNA work, and being a school nurse. Her kind heart and ability to bring out the best in everyone touched all who met her.

Her greatest joys in life were being a grandmother to her ten grandchildren and traveling to new places. She also loved music and taught herself to play the piano and ukulele. She was talented in many other crafts which she became well known for as well.

She will be missed dearly by her mother, Joe Ann; her siblings: Wendell Ray, Becky, and Jeff; her former husband, Doug; and four of her five children: Terral, Heather, Erin, and McKade. She will be happily reunited with her youngest child, Jaymon; and her father, Wendell.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing prior at 9:00 a.m., at the Cedar City LDS Ward, 500 West 400 North, Cedar City, Utah. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery located at 685 North Main Street.

In lieu of flowers, Natalie’s family has set up a memorial fund in her name at Mountain America Credit Union to help with funeral expenses, or you can Venmo @NFox59 https://venmo.com/u/NFox59.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Metcalf Bonzo Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, the complete obituary and funeral listings.