Michael Jay Stolk of Ruth, NV, age 68, passed away on April 19, 2026 from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). He was born on January 18, 1958 in Ely, NV, to Walter Jay Stolk and Joyce Marie Halterman Stolk.

Michael was raised in Ely and graduated from White Pine High School in 1976.

He worked as a detective at the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office and retired in 2012.

Michael loved spending time with his wife Teri. He also enjoyed working in his yard which he was very proud of. One of his favorite things was to travel to the Oregon coast with Teri. He also enjoyed visiting with family and having a good BBQ.

Michael is survived by his wife, Teri Stolk of Ruth, NV; son Michael Jason Stolk of Ruth, NV; daughter Makaela Stolk Creager of Grants Pass, OR; and grandchildren: Deven Michael Stolk, Riley Jay Stolk, Emerie Lajuana Stolk, Aja Joyce Stolk, and great granddaughter Ryah Andriana Stolk.

Michael is also survived by his sister Cynthia Stolk Longinetti, brother-in-law John Longinetti; nephew Erick Jay Trevena and wife Jacquelyn Joelle Trevena, nephews Austin Jon Trevena and Jaxson Erick Trevena, all of Ely, NV.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Jay Stolk and Joyce Marie Halterman Stolk.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private family service was held on April 21, 2026.

Thank you to Nicole and Jamie at the Mountain Vista Mortuary. Your help and assistance was sincerely appreciated.