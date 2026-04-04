Giana Hulet

Giana Graff Hulet was born on June 16, 1959, in Cedar City, Utah, to Paul David and Diana Tremewan Graff. She was raised in Salt Lake City until her family moved home to Cedar City when she was 13. She attended both Salt Lake County and Iron County Schools and graduated from Cedar High in 1977. She was active in science, band, and student government. She always had a book in hand and enjoyed growing up around her 4 siblings, her cousins, and dear friends. Family time included working on the family farm and trailing cattle and sheep up and down Kanarra Mountain, livestock shows, 4-H Clubs, and music.

From an early age, Giana dreamed of being a registered nurse. She was admitted to Weber State’s Nursing Program 2 weeks after high school graduation and received her Associate in Nursing Degree in 1979. Shortly after this, she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Westminster College and another Bachelor’s Degree in Health Service Administration from Weber State University. Later on, she earned her Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from Regis University in Denver, CO. All of her degrees were awarded with the highest academic honors.

For 48 years, Giana was a nurse in the Emergency Department at Valley View Medical Center/Cedar City Hospital. She advocated for her patients and cared for them in a loving and professional manner. She was a CPR Instructor and an instructor for Trauma Nursing and Pediatric Nursing. She was a certified emergency nurse for 35 years. The last half of her career, she served as the clinical educator for the Emergency Department and was awarded the ER Educator of the Year by the Emergency Nurses Association.

As much as Giana enjoyed her career, her life began when she met an Iron County Deputy Sheriff when he came into the ER with appendicitis. Lee Hulet and Giana married on June 4, 1982, in the St. George Temple. They were devoted to each other and to their 3 children. Lee and Giana were busy with their family, jobs, farming, horses, animals, music, and church activity.

Motherhood was Giana’s greatest joy. She volunteered at the schools and made sure each of her children felt loved unconditionally. Giana organized family get-togethers and brought people together. Her nieces and nephews were all favorites. She was active in the scouting program and received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America. She worked with the children in her ward as a Primary teacher and chorister for many years. She was a fantastic cook and a voracious reader. Friends and family looked forward to her homemade soaps for the holidays. She enjoyed serving others. Mostly, she spent as much time as she could with her husband and family.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Lee Hulet, Jr., and her children: Jordan Hulet (James Hood), Jacob Graff Hulet, and Joshua Graff Hulet. Also survived by her mother, Diana Graff, and her siblings: Genifer (Kerry Rose), Gayle (Thadd Jennings), Paul Rowland (Kris Doty), and Oliver Graham. Preceded in death by her father, Paul David Graff, and her grandparents, Oliver and Anna Tremewan, and Dr. A.L. and Deloris Graff.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at the Cedar City Rock Church. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, May 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, May 2, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

To stream the service or share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.