Christine Frances Ladd

In 1998, Christine relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, following her daughter and grandson. There, she built a career with Clark County Parks and Recreation until her retirement. She later made her home in Cedar City, Utah.

On October 19, 2002, Christine married Gary Ladd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they built a life centered on family, faith, and shared experiences.

Christine was a woman of deep faith and was actively involved in weekly Bible studies at Red Hills Southern Babtist Church. She found great joy in the outdoors and staying active, especially kayaking, hiking, traveling, and playing pickleball. She also loved spending time with friends, trying new things such as bowling, volunteering, and playing card games.

She especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren in Las Vegas—Niko, Brooklyn, Bianca, and Edgar—and the light of her life, her great-grandson Nolan, creating memories that will be treasured forever. Christine and her daughter Paula shared a special bond; they were best friends, and Paula will miss her immensely.

Christine had a heart of gold and was known for her kindness to everyone she met. She was loved by all who knew her, and anyone who crossed her path could tell you she was truly one of a kind. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Ladd; her children: Paula Tanner (Thomas Tanner) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Lori Guysinger (Jim Guysinger) of Silt, Colorado; Jennifer Connelly of Fort Worth, Texas; and Kaci Bennett (Matt Bennett) of Smithfield, Utah; as well as 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by MaryAnn Daly of Clifton Park, New York; numerous cousins; and a long-lost cousin, Kathy Swota of Grafton, New York, with whom she formed a cherished and meaningful relationship. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond “Jake” Canfield and Anna Canfield, and her sister, Sandie Canfield.

Christine will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her love, generosity, and the lasting impact she had on everyone around her.

Interment is under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To share online condolences visit the website www.mortuary.org.