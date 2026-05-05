Anna Lisa (Delnegro) Rosales

Anna dedicated her life to caring for others, both through her career and personal endeavors. She worked diligently as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Alabama and Arizona, supporting her family while her spouse served in the military. Despite facing medical challenges most of her life, her creativity and love for life never waned. Anna found joy in drawing, listening to music, cooking, journaling, mud-bogging in her Mom’s truck, and connecting with people and animals.

Above all, she cherished her role as a mother to her daughter, Serenity, and stepson, Ethan.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Serenity J. Rosales; stepson, Ethan J. Rosales; and her parents, Tracy and Jon Delnegro. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Nancy and Richard Harbour as well as her cousin Nickolas Travis.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at the Courtyard Marriott in Cedar City, UT on Saturday, June 13, 2026 · 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

In Lieu of Flowers – Contributions may be made to a local animal sanctuary — a cause close to Anna’s heart.

“Anna’s life, marked by her beautiful smile, loving heart, and vibrant spirit, will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”