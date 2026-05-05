Dad spent his childhood in Mayfield. Working alongside his father on the family farm, he developed a deep love for farming that remained with him throughout his life, a passion he later shared and continued with his sons.

He attended grade school at Gunnison Elementary and later graduated from Manti High School. There at Manti High he met his sweetheart and love of his life, Darlene and they were married July 20, 1956, in the LDS Manti Temple.

Dad served his community in many ways throughout his life, including a City Council member, a Little League baseball president. He was an exceptional hardware salesman who loved talking with people. His warm personality, honesty, and ability to connect with others earned the trust and friendship of everyone he met, allowing him to sell just about anything.

Dad had a generous heart and quietly looked for ways to help those in need. Each year at Thanksgiving, he purchased turkeys for dozens of families so they would have food to eat during the holiday season. Acts of kindness like this reflected the compassion and charity that guided his life.

He was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He faithfully served in many callings including Elders Quorum President and found great joy in ministering to the members of his ward. Later in life, he and Mom served together as temple workers, a calling they deeply loved and cherished. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and a deep love for his Savior, Jesus Christ, which was evident in the way he lived and served others.

Dad is preceded in death by his beloved wife Darlene, his parents, Byron and Eula Larson, his sisters, Beth Ann Paxman and Glenna Rae Carpenter, his father and mother-in-law, Forest and Genile Denison.

Dad is survived by his children Teresa (Lee) Holmes, Brad (Debbie) Larson, Cary (Cindy) Larson, Janice Jensen, Greg (Brittnie) Larson, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way. As well as his brothers-in-law, Arthur Carpenter and Calvin (Alys) Denison

Above all else, his family was his greatest pride and joy. He was a devoted father and grandfather who never missed an opportunity to support his children and grandchildren in their many activities and accomplishments. He treasured time spent at the family cabin, where countless memories were made with those he loved most. One of his greatest joys was staying closely connected with his family, often calling each day simply to check in and remind them how much they were loved. After the passing of his beloved wife, whom he missed dearly, his family became an even greater source of comfort, strength, and happiness in his life.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday May 27th, 2026, at 11:00 am in the Cedar City Hillcrest LDS Church (1925 W. 320 So., Cedar City, Utah). Viewings will be held Tuesday May 26th, 2026, from 6-8pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, Utah), and at the church prior to the service on Wednesday May 27th, 2026, from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view a livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.