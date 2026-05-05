Inazoe (Zoe) was born on March 25, 1930, In Okmulgee, Oklahoma to John and Debbie Conner. She graduated from Fullerton, HS. Zoe enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening and making gifts for her family and friends.

Zoe was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Mel Aldrich. They were full time residents of Duck Creek Village from 1982-1999 before moving to Cedar City. She worked diligently to make the cabin they built together a cozy home.

Zoe is survived by her loving children, Dan (Karen), John, and Debbie (John). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Tom (Becky), Christina (Jeremy), Dena, Mika (Ryan), James (Emily), and Joseph; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Natalie, Milla, Cate, Madison Zoe, Collins, Willow, Ezra, Johnathon, Liam, Jameson Melvin, and Grace.

Zoe was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Aldrich and her daughter in law, Donna Aldrich.

Our Mom was the most loving, caring, generous person there ever was. She was a woman of strong faith and let it show every day of her life. She spent years on the mountain hunting and fishing with her family and teaching her granddaughters to sew. Mom’s kindness, love, strength and “never give up” attitude touched everyone she met.

One of Mom’s favorite sayings was “one day at a time” and that’s how we will get through her passing: “one day at a time.”

Private services will be held for the family. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.