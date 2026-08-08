Marilyn Kay Blanchard

Marilyn was born October 30, 1943. She spent part of her early adult life in Baker, Oregon, where she lived with her husband, Joseph “Joe” Jay Frisco. Marilyn and Joe were married on June 13, 1963, and together they welcomed their daughters, Karolyn “Kari” Kay Frisco Davis and Lisa “Charlie” Ann Frisco Johnson.

Following Joe’s passing in 1978, Marilyn moved to Lindon, Utah. In 1982, she married Gary Blanchard, and together they welcomed their daughter, Becky Lynn Chantrell Rodriguez. Marilyn later made her home in Cedar City, Utah, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Marilyn devoted much of her professional life to caring for others. She worked as a registered nurse at American Fork Hospital and later continued her calling through hospice and elderly care. Nursing was more than a profession for Marilyn—it reflected her compassionate nature and her desire to comfort and care for people when they needed it most.

She had an extraordinary love for animals, especially dogs and cats. Her pets were truly members of her family, and she lovingly planted roses in memory of each beloved pet that passed away. At one time, her home was shared with two dogs and four cats, a perfect reflection of just how deeply she loved animals.

Marilyn also enjoyed traveling, shopping, music, and singing. She had an appreciation for the simple pleasures of life and treasured time spent with the people and animals she loved.

Marilyn was preceded in death by loved ones who remained forever close to her heart. She was the daughter of Ethel and Irvin Jones and Ted and Vera Gorrell and was part of a family that included her siblings Nadine, Jerry Leroy, Keith, Darwin, and her twin brother, Ronnie.

Her greatest legacy was her family. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Karolyn “Kari” Kay Frisco Davis, Lisa Ann “Charlie” Frisco Johnson, and Becky Lynn Chantrell Rodriguez; her grandchildren, Joe, Coby, Megan, Trista, Cole, Shailey, Daxton, and Payten; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Those who knew Marilyn will remember her for her caring heart, her love of family, her dedication to helping others, and her boundless compassion for animals. Her life touched generations of family members, patients, friends, and countless four-legged companions.

In honor of Marilyn’s lifelong love of animals, the family invites those wishing to make a memorial contribution to consider supporting Enoch City Animal Shelter.

A special thank you to Teresa Gill who brought Marilyn out of her shell and got her involved with the pinnacle game at the Senior Center. She was a great friend, and we will never be able to thank her for that.

Marilyn will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever carried in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.