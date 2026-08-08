Jared Lewis

Jared grew up in Cedar City and attended local schools, proudly graduating as a member of the Cedar High School Redmen, Class of 1994. Following graduation, Jared served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the San Bernardino, California Mission from 1995 to 1997. His mission was an important chapter in his life and reflected the love he had for Jesus Christ and his desire to serve others.

Jared’s faith was an important part of who he was. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and held a deep and abiding testimony of the gospel. One of the beliefs closest to Jared’s heart was the knowledge that families can be together forever. His family was not simply important to him—it was the center of his life. He cherished the relationships he had with his parents, sisters, wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends, and he found great comfort in the promise that death is not the end.

Jared began his professional career at Convergys in Cedar City. In 2000, he moved to Orem, Utah, where he began working for Microsoft. In 2001, an opportunity with LPL Financial in Southern California led him to make another move. Jared built a long and successful career with LPL Financial and had recently celebrated his 25-year milestone with the company. In 2015, he returned home to Cedar City, where he was able to once again be close to the people and places he loved.

Above all else, Jared was a family man. His pride and joy were his son William, his daughter, Makenna, and his son-in-law, Jaden Jones. His heart belonged especially to his two grandsons, Dean and Hendrix, who lovingly called him “Pop Pop.” Jared treasured every moment he spent with them. He loved making things for them, including special toys created on his 3D printer. Whether he was building something in his garage or creating something unique on his printer, Jared found joy in making things with his own hands for the people he loved.

On July 4, 2023, Jared married Joanna Chamberlain, beginning another beautiful chapter of his life. Through their marriage, Jared gained three more children, Aubree, Kyler, and Cody expanding the family he loved so dearly.

Jared had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, and simply being outside. He especially loved working on his truck. His garage was often his happy place, and you could almost always find him installing a new stereo, working on a random part, or helping a family member or friend with whatever project they had brought his way. Jared had a gift for fixing things—and just as importantly, he had a gift for showing up when someone needed him.

He lived his life with Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy, but he never allowed it to define who he was or diminish his love for adventure. Jared continued to pursue the things that brought him joy and the people who meant the most to him.

Jared passed away unexpectedly from a splenic arterial bleed after doing what he loved most. He had been out searching for his trophy buck with his childhood best friend, Jeff Green. Even in his final moments, Jared was connected to the outdoors, friendship, adventure, and the passions that had brought him so much happiness throughout his life.

In Jared’s own words he wrote: “Life is good! Focus on the positive, keep learning, find ways to provide unconditional service for others and never forget to LOVE.”

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 11:00 am at the Midvalley 1st Ward Chapel, 70 E Midvalley Road Enoch, Utah. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.