Lawrence Burton









Raised in Parowan, Utah, Lawrence is descended from pioneers who settled “The Mother Town of Southern Utah.” Lawrence spent his youth in the mountains herding sheep, riding horses, and helping on the Burton family farm. He played Little League baseball on the “Orioles.” From a young age, Lawrence loved to run, leading to a high school interest in track. Later in life, he completed both the St. George Marathon and BOLDERBoulder 10K Run (Colorado).









With a lifelong interest in music, Lawrence learned to play the clarinet, piano, and organ. He was involved in Boy Scouts of America, band, school musicals and community plays. He was a third-place winner of an essay contest: One Nation Under God, in 1965. He was cast as Algernon Moncrieff in the play “The Importance of Being Earnest” and Mr. Smith in “Meet Me in St. Louis”, receiving a Parowan High School Drama Award in 1970.









Lawrence married Rebecca Hafen of Ivins, Utah on June 26, 1976. They were sealed in the St. George Temple as “Sweethearts for Eternity.” Lawrence and Rebecca settled in Ivins, Utah and raised four children. The love that Lawrence had for his children was clearly evident. Kindness, humility, compassion, empathy, and gentleness were his hallmarks. In his later years, his grandchildren were the light of his life, and he cherished each moment spent with them. In every stage of his life, family was his greatest source of happiness.









Lawrence graduated from Parowan High School with the class of 1970. He took undergraduate courses at Dixie State College (1985-1987). Inspired by his brother Rex, a long-time educator, Lawrence earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University, majoring in music education, with a minor in special education. He later received training to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) through Ridgeview in St. George, Utah. Supplemental studies included hair styling in St. George and massage therapy in Boulder, Colorado.









Lawrence had a variety of occupations including housekeeping for the St. George Temple and St. George Hospital (1984 – 1989). He was a schoolteacher on the Navajo Nation in the 1990’s. Lawrence was employed as a substitute teacher with Washington County School District in Utah and Sweetwater County School District in Wyoming. Later on, Lawrence worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at St. George Rehabilitation and Dixie Regional Medical Center.









Lawrence always considered Parowan his home, though he lived in several other places as well, including Salt Lake City, Henderson, Nevada; Kayenta, Arizona; Newcomb, New Mexico; Shiprock, New Mexico; Boulder, Colorado; Hurricane, Utah; Green River, Wyoming. In January 2021, Lawrence moved to Overland Park, Kansas to be near his daughter, Rayna. He resided at Lamar at Town Center Senior Living for the next five years, making yearly trips to see family in Utah.









As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lawrence’s faith was a cornerstone of his life. Lawrence was a constant ward organist at church and played piano at many weddings. He volunteered for several service missions and projects in his spiritual community. He found solace in temple ordinances and continued to attend as often as he could, even as his health began to decline.









Lawrence was the embodiment of caring unconditionally. He would pick up hitchhikers, help a stranger change a tire, help the homeless, listen, and sit with and comfort people. He chose career paths of empathy involving music, people with disabilities, education and healing. He valued emotional connection.









Those who knew Lawrence remember him for his selflessness and contentment with life’s simplest offerings. He was known and loved for his eccentricities, changing hair styles, hats, clashing outfits, and elaborate handwriting. Lawrence loved ice cream, buying whole cheesecakes and handing out white Lifesaver mint candies. He enjoyed traveling and dining out. Lawrence always had a love of the outdoors, including hiking, camping, and dips in hot springs and cold lake waters. He never sought more than he needed and valued the company of family and friends above all else.









Throughout his life, Lawrence maintained a close relationship with his siblings — a treasured connection to his hometown. It brings solace to know he will be laid to rest beside his parents, grandparents and other relatives in a place that held special meaning for him. Of note, the historic arch at the entrance to Parowan Cemetery has been knocked down twice, one of those times by Lawrence driving his father’s cattle truck.









Lawrence is preceded in death by grandparents: Joseph Frank and “Minnie” Miriam Adams, William Delbert and Josephine Barney Smith; Parents: Charles Franklin and Norma Burton; Siblings: Frank Burton, Charlene Harrop; and by his infant daughter, Becky Laura.









Lawrence is survived by Rebecca Burton of Ivins, Utah; Children: Dustin Burton of Boulder, Colorado, Jeremy (Jessica) Burton of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Shayna (Doug) Allen of Chandler, Arizona, Rayna (Dane) Boyack of Olathe, Kansas; nine grandchildren: Benjamin, Destiny, Rylee, Madelyn, Paxton, Violet, Sadie, Brinley and Kenzie; brothers Rex (Christine) Burton and David (Deia) Burton of Parowan, Utah.









Lawrence’s life is a testament to authenticity and the effects of small considerations. A life song of kindness and a melody of love.









The Burton Family invites everyone influenced by Lawrence to participate in a celebration of life:









Saturday August 22, 2026.





Spilsbury Mortuary





110 South Bluff St.





St. George Utah 84770





(435) 673-2454









Viewing: 9:30 – 10:30 AM





Funeral: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM









You are also invited to attend a Graveside Service that same day at 2:00 PM









Parowan Cemetery





834 Canyon Rd.





Parowan, Utah 84761









Friends and family are encouraged to sign Lawrence Burton’s online guest book at

www.spilsburymortuary.com

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary.