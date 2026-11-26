



Hundreds of adoptable dogs at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, were feeling thankful earlier this week after enjoying a gourmet, dog-friendly Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings.

This November 23 marked the sixth “Dogsgiving” at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, an annual celebration and meal provided by a generous donor in memory of her beloved tripod rescue dog, Jack.

The “Dogsgiving” meal was prepared by Sego in Kanab, Utah. The restaurant’s team spent close to a full day transforming approximately 700 pounds of dog-friendly ingredients into elaborate dishes prepared without salt, sugar, or spices. Sanctuary staff served meals according to the dogs’ individual dietary needs; including many who were able to enjoy a piece of pumpkin pie with whipped cream for doggy dessert.

As tails wagged and meals were eagerly eaten, it was hard to tell who was having a better time: the dogs or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary staff.

“Our staff loves these dogs as if they were their own, so we are grateful to give them a delicious holiday feast,” said Judah Battista, Chief Sanctuary Officer, Best Friends Animal Society. “This meal gives our dogs a taste of home while they await a family of their own.”

These dogs are just some of the approximately 1,600 dogs, cats, horses, goats, pigs, bunnies, birds, and wildlife that have found refuge at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, the nation’s largest no-kill* animal sanctuary and the headquarters of national nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society.

The organization is working to make the entire country no-kill, which means saving every healthy or treatable pet in shelters.

The holidays can be a great time to bring home a pet of your own.

“There are thousands of dogs and cats across the country that would love to spend Thanksgiving with a family of their own, so if you’re looking for a new best friend, please go to your local shelter to foster or adopt,” Battista said. “Having a pet in the home makes the holidays, and every day, more festive.”

To find a local rescue or shelter, visit bestfriends.org

*No-kill is generally defined as a save rate of 90% or higher for dogs and cats entering a shelter, a widely recognized benchmark for measuring lifesaving success. The 90% threshold reflects the reality that a small percentage of animals enter shelters with severe medical or behavioral conditions that prevent rehoming. However, no-kill is not a one-size-fits-all standard. Some shelters may reach no-kill at save rates above 90%, while others that provide specialized services, such as neonatal kitten care or compassionate end-of-life support, may fall slightly below that benchmark. Ultimately, reaching and sustaining no-kill requires collaboration among shelters, rescue groups, local governments, and community members, all working together to save lives while protecting public safety and animal welfare.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization committed to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends partners with more than 6,500 shelters and rescue organizations nationwide — the largest animal welfare coalition of its kind in the country — and operates lifesaving programs and facilities across the country, including the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. Best Friends also maintains the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and makes it publicly available. We believe every dog and cat deserves a home and that together we can Save Them All®. Learn more at bestfriends.org.

***Just over 4.7 million dogs and cats entered America’s shelters in 2025. On average, there are 500,000 dogs and cats waiting in shelters nationwide on any given day.

Best Friends Animal Society has the most comprehensive and accurate data in the industry, providing key insights and analytics from more than 10,000 shelters and rescue groups across the United States.